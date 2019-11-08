Log in
DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns from office

11/08/2019 | 08:10am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Personnel
DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns from office

08-Nov-2019 / 14:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns from office

Grünwald, 08. November 2019 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204, ISIN of the bond: DE000A1R1CC4) announces that Franz Josef Nick, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, today has resigned for personal reasons as chairman of the supervisory board with immediate effect and will leave the supervisory board office with effect from December, 12 2019. Franz Josef Nick has served on the Supervisory Board of DF Deutsche Forfait AG since November 2017 and took over the chair in January 2019.

After the resignation of Franz Josef Nick the Supervisory Board will continue to have a quorum with the remaining three members. Until a new Chairman is elected by the Supervisory Board, Vice Chairman Ludolf-Georg von Wartenberg will assume the duties of the Chairman.

The Board of Management
 

DF Deutsche Forfait Group
Hirtenweg 14
82031 Grünwald
T +49 89 21551900-0
F +49 89 21551900-9
E investor.relations@dfag.de
http://www.dfag.de/en/
 

Investor Relations / Press
Frederic Hilke
IR.on AG
T +49 221 9140 970
E investor.relations@dfag.de

08-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Hirtenweg 14
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 89 21551900-0
Fax: +49 89 21551900-9
E-mail: dfag@dfag.de
Internet: www.dfag.de
ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 908633

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

908633  08-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=908633&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
