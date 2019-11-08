DGAP-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Personnel

DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns from office



08-Nov-2019 / 14:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns from office



Grünwald, 08. November 2019 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204, ISIN of the bond: DE000A1R1CC4) announces that Franz Josef Nick, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, today has resigned for personal reasons as chairman of the supervisory board with immediate effect and will leave the supervisory board office with effect from December, 12 2019. Franz Josef Nick has served on the Supervisory Board of DF Deutsche Forfait AG since November 2017 and took over the chair in January 2019.

After the resignation of Franz Josef Nick the Supervisory Board will continue to have a quorum with the remaining three members. Until a new Chairman is elected by the Supervisory Board, Vice Chairman Ludolf-Georg von Wartenberg will assume the duties of the Chairman.

The Board of Management



DF Deutsche Forfait Group

Hirtenweg 14

82031 Grünwald

T +49 89 21551900-0

F +49 89 21551900-9

E investor.relations@dfag.de

http://www.dfag.de /en/



Investor Relations / Press

Frederic Hilke

IR.on AG

T +49 221 9140 970

E investor.relations@dfag.de