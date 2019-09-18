Log in
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG

(DFTK)
DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Intended acquisition of majority by the Chairman of the Board of Management

09/18/2019 | 09:20am EDT

18-Sep-2019 / 15:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Intended acquisition of majority by the Chairman of the Board of Management


Grünwald, 18 September 2019 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204, ISIN of the bond: DE000A1R1CC4) announces that the Chairman of the company's Board of Management, Dr. Behrooz Abdolvand, has informed the company that he has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the potential acquisition of the majority of the share capital and voting rights from the current majority shareholder of DF Deutsche Forfait AG, Dr. Shahab Manzouri. Details of the transaction structure still need to be clarified and the acquisition of shares is subject to the signing of legally binding agreements. Dr. Shahab Manzouri currently holds 79.14% of the company's share capital and voting rights.

The Board of Management
 

Investor Relations / Press
Frederic Hilke
IR.on AG
T +49 221 9140 970
E investor.relations@dfag.de

Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Hirtenweg 14
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 89 21551900-0
Fax: +49 89 21551900-9
E-mail: dfag@dfag.de
Internet: www.dfag.de
ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 875905

 
Managers
NameTitle
Behrooz Abdolvand Chief Executive Officer
Franz Josef Nick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludolf-Georg von Wartenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Christoph Charpentier Member-Management Board
Gabriele Krämer Member-Management Board
