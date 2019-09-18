DGAP-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Miscellaneous

DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Intended acquisition of majority by the Chairman of the Board of Management



18-Sep-2019 / 15:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Intended acquisition of majority by the Chairman of the Board of Management

Grünwald, 18 September 2019 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204, ISIN of the bond: DE000A1R1CC4) announces that the Chairman of the company's Board of Management, Dr. Behrooz Abdolvand, has informed the company that he has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the potential acquisition of the majority of the share capital and voting rights from the current majority shareholder of DF Deutsche Forfait AG, Dr. Shahab Manzouri. Details of the transaction structure still need to be clarified and the acquisition of shares is subject to the signing of legally binding agreements. Dr. Shahab Manzouri currently holds 79.14% of the company's share capital and voting rights. The Board of Management

