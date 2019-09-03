DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



03.09.2019 / 15:12

DF Deutsche Forfait AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 10, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 10, 2019 German: https://www.dfag.de/publikationen/ English: https://www.dfag.de/en/publications/

