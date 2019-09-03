Log in
DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/03/2019 | 09:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.09.2019 / 15:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DF Deutsche Forfait AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 10, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 10, 2019 German: https://www.dfag.de/publikationen/ English: https://www.dfag.de/en/publications/


03.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Hirtenweg 14
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.dfag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

867871  03.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=867871&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
