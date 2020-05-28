DF Deutsche Forfait : adapts the reporting to the current EU Transparency Directive

Log in
05/28/2020 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DF Deutsche Forfait AG adapts the reporting to the current EU Transparency Directive

28.05.2020 / 10:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DF Deutsche Forfait AG adapts the reporting to the current EU Transparency Directive

  • Focus on annual and half-yearly reporting in the future
  • Stefanie Eberding as new Investor Relations Manager

Grünwald, 28 May 2020 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG will in future focus on the publication of the annual and half-yearly financial report in accordance with the applicable provisions for companies in the General Standard. For reasons of cost and efficiency, quarterly reporting will be excluded from the 2020 financial year.

In order to keep shareholders and the interested public informed, DF Group welcomes Mrs Stefanie Eberding as its new Investor Relations Manager. Mrs Eberding has been in an advisory capacity with DF Deutsche Forfait AG since 2012 and has been the direct contact for shareholders and press representatives since May 2020.

The half-year report 2020 will be published on 30 September 2020.
 

About DF Group

DF Group has specialized in foreign trade finance and related services for exporters, importers and other financial service providers, with a focus on emerging markets. Within this market segment, the main focus is on financing foreign trade with Near and Middle East countries with an emphasis on the food and pharmaceuticals sectors.

 

Contact:
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Hirtenweg 14
82031 Grünwald
T +49 89 21551900-0
F +49 89 21551900-9
E investor.relations@dfag.de
http://www.dfag.de

 

Investor Relations / Press:
Stefanie Eberding
IR.on AG
T +49 221 97376-61
E investor.relations@dfag.de


28.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Hirtenweg 14
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 89 21551900-0
Fax: +49 89 21551900-9
E-mail: dfag@dfag.de
Internet: www.dfag.de
ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1057475

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1057475  28.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1057475&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
