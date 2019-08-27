DF Deutsche Forfait : breaks even in Q2 and projects a consolidated result of over EUR 2 million for full year 2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results

DF Deutsche Forfait AG breaks even in Q2 and projects a consolidated result of over EUR 2 million for full year 2019



27-Aug-2019 / 10:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DF Deutsche Forfait AG breaks even in Q2 and projects a consolidated result of over EUR 2 million for full year 2019

Grünwald, 27. August 2019 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN share: DE000A2AA204, ISIN bond: DE000A1R1CC4) has announced a consolidated result of EUR 0.3 million (previous year EUR -0.5 million) for the second quarter of 2019 and, hence, a return to profit, based on preliminary figures. The positive quarterly result was adversely affected by a provision of EUR 0.35 million for a legal dispute. As a result of this one-time effect, the company still posts a slightly negative consolidated result of EUR -0,1 million (previous year EUR -1.4 million) for the first half of 2019. The business volume in the first six months totaled EUR 45.1 million (previous year: EUR 30.5 million). In view of the business transactions concluded in the past weeks, DF Group assumes that the positive trend will continue in the second half of 2019 and has put its original forecast for the 2019 financial year, which projected a business volume of approx. EUR 300 million and a positive, but not quantified, consolidated result, in more concrete terms. Although the business volume of EUR 300 million will probably not be achieved due to shifts within the product portfolio, the company currently projects a consolidated result of over EUR 2 million for the current financial year. The Board of Management

DF Deutsche Forfait Group

Hirtenweg 14

82031 Grünwald

T +49 89 21551900-0

F +49 89 21551900-9

E investor.relations@dfag.de

http://www.dfag.de

Investor Relations / Press

Frederic Hilke

IR.on AG

T +49 221 9140 970

E investor.relations@dfag.de 27-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

