DF Deutsche Forfait : publishes figures for the first nine months of 2019

Financial figures

Grünwald, 29 November 2019 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN share: DE000A2AA204, ISIN bond: DE000A1R1CC4) today published its results for the first nine months of 2019. The company's earnings situation improved significantly compared to the same period of the previous year. Consolidated net income rose to EUR 2.1 million in the first three quarters of 2019 (9M 2018: EUR -1.9 million) thanks to the successful business development, which corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.18 (9M 2018: EUR -0.16).

At EUR 131.9 million, the business volume significantly exceeded the previous year's figure (9M 2018: EUR 44.4 million) and was mainly driven by Marketing Service and Administrative Service. The gross result increased by EUR 6.1 million to EUR 7.7 million in the reporting period.

Against the background of the positive business development, the DF Group raised its earnings forecast for the current business year on 13 November 2019 and now expects a consolidated result of more than EUR 3.0 million.

The quarterly satement of DF Deutsche Forfait AG for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2019 is available at https://www.dfag.de/publikationen/



About DF Group

DF Group has specialized in foreign trade finance and related services for exporters, importers and other financial service providers, with a focus on emerging markets. Within this market segment, the main focus is on financing foreign trade with Near and Middle East countries with an emphasis on the food and medicine sectors.

