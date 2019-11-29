Log in
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG

(DFTK)
DF Deutsche Forfait : publishes figures for the first nine months of 2019

11/29/2019

DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
29.11.2019 / 15:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Financial figures

DF Deutsche Forfait AG publishes figures for the first nine months of 2019


Grünwald, 29 November 2019 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN share: DE000A2AA204, ISIN bond: DE000A1R1CC4) today published its results for the first nine months of 2019. The company's earnings situation improved significantly compared to the same period of the previous year. Consolidated net income rose to EUR 2.1 million in the first three quarters of 2019 (9M 2018: EUR -1.9 million) thanks to the successful business development, which corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.18 (9M 2018: EUR -0.16).

At EUR 131.9 million, the business volume significantly exceeded the previous year's figure (9M 2018: EUR 44.4 million) and was mainly driven by Marketing Service and Administrative Service. The gross result increased by EUR 6.1 million to EUR 7.7 million in the reporting period.

Against the background of the positive business development, the DF Group raised its earnings forecast for the current business year on 13 November 2019 and now expects a consolidated result of more than EUR 3.0 million.

The quarterly satement of DF Deutsche Forfait AG for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2019 is available at https://www.dfag.de/publikationen/
 

About DF Group

DF Group has specialized in foreign trade finance and related services for exporters, importers and other financial service providers, with a focus on emerging markets. Within this market segment, the main focus is on financing foreign trade with Near and Middle East countries with an emphasis on the food and medicine sectors.

 

Contact:
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Hirtenweg 14
82031 Grünwald
T +49 89 21551900-0
F +49 89 21551900-9
E investor.relations@dfag.de
http://www.dfag.de
 

Investor Relations / Press:
Frederic Hilke
IR.on AG
T +49 221 9140970
E investor.relations@dfag.de


29.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Hirtenweg 14
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 89 21551900-0
Fax: +49 89 21551900-9
E-mail: dfag@dfag.de
Internet: www.dfag.de
ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 924963

 
End of News DGAP News Service

924963  29.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=924963&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
