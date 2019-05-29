Log in
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG

DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG

(DFTK)
News 
News

DF Deutsche Forfait : publishes figures for the first quarter of 2019

0
05/29/2019 | 10:15am EDT

DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
DF Deutsche Forfait AG publishes figures for the first quarter of 2019

29.05.2019 / 16:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DF Deutsche Forfait AG publishes figures for the first quarter of 2019


Grünwald, 29 May 2019 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN share: DE000A2AA204, ISIN bond: DE000A1R1CC4) today published the quarterly statement for the first three months of 2019. Overall, the company's results of operation improved compared to the previous year. The consolidated result for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to EUR -0.4 million (Q1 2018: EUR -0.9 million), which is equivalent to earnings per share of EUR -0.03 (Q1 2018: EUR -0.08).

While the business volume of about EUR 1.0 million (Q1 2018: EUR 9.8 million) in the reporting period fell well short of expectations and the same period of the previous year, the consulting business, which is not included in the business volume, developed significantly better than planned. The decline in the business volume is primarily attributable to the continuing difficulties of the Iranian business partners in providing the foreign exchange required to execute trading transactions. In recent weeks, however, there have been developments which suggest that these difficulties can be overcome and new business can be concluded. Overall, DF Group generated a positive gross result of EUR 0.7 million in the first quarter (Q1 2018: EUR -0.1 million).

Due to a EUR 15.0 million loan granted to DF Deutsche Forfait GmbH by the majority shareholder of DF Deutsche Forfait AG, DF Deutsche Forfait Group's financial situation improved significantly. Cash and cash equivalents rose to EUR 18.0 million as of 31 March 2019 (31 December 2018: EUR 3.6 million).

The quarterly statement of DF Deutsche Forfait AG for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2019 is available at https://www.dfag.de/en/publications/.
 

About DF Group

DF Group specializes in foreign trade finance and related services for exporters, importers and other financial service providers, with a focus on emerging markets. Within this market segment, the main focus is on financing foreign trade with Near and Middle East countries with an emphasis on the food and pharmaceuticals sectors.

 

Contact:
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Hirtenweg 14
82031 Grünwald
T +49 89 21551900-0
F +49 89 21551900-9
E investor.relations@dfag.de
http://www.dfag.de
 

Investor Relations / Press:
Frederic Hilke
IR.on AG
T +49 221 9140970
E investor.relations@dfag.de


29.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Hirtenweg 14
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 89 21551900-0
Fax: +49 89 21551900-9
E-mail: dfag@dfag.de
Internet: www.dfag.de
ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 817341

 
End of News DGAP News Service

817341  29.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=817341&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
