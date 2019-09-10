DF Deutsche Forfait : publishes figures for the first six months of 2019

DGAP-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results

DF Deutsche Forfait AG publishes figures for the first six months of 2019



10.09.2019 / 09:00

Financial figures

Grünwald, 10 September 2019 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN share: DE000A2AA204, ISIN bond: DE000A1R1CC4) today published the interim consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2019. In the first half of the year, the company's earnings situation improved significantly compared to the same period of the previous year. The business volume increased by 47.9% year-on-year to EUR 45.1 million (H1 2018: EUR 30.5 million). Gross profit also improved significantly year-on-year from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 3.1 million, which resulted in a consolidated loss of EUR 0.1 million in the reporting period (H1 2018: EUR -1.4 million). The improvement in earnings is mainly attributable to the continued strong consulting business, improved margins in administrative services and initial successes in marketing services. As a result of this positive development, DF Group returned to profitability with a consolidated net income of EUR 0.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. A provision of EUR 0.35 million for a legal dispute had a negative impact on earnings. Overall, DF Group's result for the first half of 2019 is in line with the expectations of DF AG's Board of Management.

The interim consolidated financial statements of DF Deutsche Forfait AG for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2019 is available in the Investor Relations section on the company's website at https://www.dfag.de/en/publications/.



About DF Group

DF Group has specialized in foreign trade finance and related services for exporters, importers and other financial service providers, with a focus on emerging markets. Within this market segment, the main focus is on financing foreign trade with Near and Middle East countries with an emphasis on the food and medicine sectors.

