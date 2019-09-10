Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DF Deutsche Forfait AG    DFTK   DE000A2AA204

DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG

(DFTK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DF Deutsche Forfait : publishes figures for the first six months of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 03:07am EDT

Grünwald, 10 September 2019 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN share: DE000A2AA204, ISIN bond: DE000A1R1CC4) today published the interim consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2019. In the first half of the year, the company's earnings situation im-proved significantly compared to the same period of the previous year. The business volume increased by 47.9% year-on-year to EUR 45.1 million (H1 2018: EUR 30.5 million). Gross profit also improved significantly year-on-year from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 3.1 million, which resulted in a consolidated loss of EUR 0.1 million in the reporting period (H1 2018: EUR -1.4 million). The improvement in earnings is mainly attributable to the continued strong consulting busi-ness, improved margins in administrative services and initial successes in marketing services. As a result of this positive development, DF Group returned to profitability with a consolidated net income of EUR 0.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. A provision of EUR 0.35 million for a legal dispute had a negative impact on earnings. Overall, DF Group's result for the first half of 2019 is in line with the expectations of DF AG's Board of Management.

The interim consolidated financial statements of DF Deutsche Forfait AG for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2019 is available in the Investor Relations section on the company's web-site at https://www.dfag.de/en/publications/.

PDF

Disclaimer

DF Deutsche Forfait AG published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 07:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG
03:07aDF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : publishes figures for the first six months of 2019
PU
03:05aDF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : publishes figures for the first six months of 2019
EQ
09/03DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financia..
EQ
08/27DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : breaks even in Q2 and projects a consolidated result of ov..
EQ
05/29DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : publishes figures for the first quarter of 2019
EQ
05/28DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterl..
EQ
04/18DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : publishes consolidated financial statements for FY 2018
PU
04/18DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT : publishes consolidated financial statements for FY 2018
EQ
04/15DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financia..
EQ
04/03DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG : Write-down of creditor assets
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 15,6 M
Chart DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG
Duration : Period :
DF Deutsche Forfait AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,31  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Behrooz Abdolvand Chief Executive Officer
Franz Josef Nick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludolf-Georg von Wartenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Christoph Charpentier Member-Management Board
Gabriele Krämer Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG923.44%17
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.37.68%7 325
BOC AVIATION LTD23.95%6 228
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 507
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD16.50%4 895
TOKYO CENTURY CORP-5.46%4 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group