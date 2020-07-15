DFB Healthcare Acquisitions : AdaptHealth Announces Pricing of Upsized $350.0 Million Senior Notes Due 2028

AdaptHealth Announces Pricing of Upsized $350.0 Million Senior Notes Due 2028

Plymouth Meeting, PA - July 15, 2020 - AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company"), a leading provider of home medical equipment, supplies and related services in the United States, announced today that its subsidiary, AdaptHealth LLC (the "Issuer"), has priced an offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2028 (the "senior notes"). The senior notes will be issued at a price of

100.00% of their principal amount. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $300.0 million. The senior notes will be guaranteed by certain of the Issuer's subsidiaries as well as the Issuer's direct parent, AdaptHealth Intermediate Holdco LLC, on a senior unsecured basis. AdaptHealth intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay certain of its existing senior secured indebtedness and pay related fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on July 29, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The senior notes and related guarantees are being offered only to investors who are reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The senior notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of senior notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities las of any such jurisdiction.

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth Corp. is a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and biPAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iii) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (iv) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services over approximately 1.7 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 247 locations in 40 states.

