Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  DFCC Bank    DFCC   LK0055N00000

DFCC BANK (DFCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DFCC Bank : awarded ‘Leading Partner Bank in Sri Lanka’ by Asian Development Bank (ADB) at Regional Trade Finance Programme (TFP) Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 06:53am CEST

Thursday,13 September 2018

Mr. Prasanna Premaratne Vice President, Trade Services and Mr. Anton Arumugam - Vice President, Institutional Business (SME) receiving the award on behalf of DFCC Bank

DFCC Bank was bestowed with the 'Leading Partner Bank in Sri Lanka' award by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at its fourth annual Trade Finance Programme (TFP) Awards held on 4th September 2018 in Singapore. Over 200 guests from banks and other financial institutions around the world attended the event. The TFP Awards recognised 23 leading partner banks from 15 countries - with DFCC Bank being the only bank from Sri Lanka awarded at the ceremony. The TFP Awards was held on the first day of the Global Trade Review's annual conference in Singapore, GTR Asia Trade and Treasury Week 2018, one of Asia's leading trade finance conferences.

Expressing his pleasure, CEO of DFCC Bank, Lakshman Silva said, 'DFCC Bank extends the full range of trade facilities for institutions ranging from small enterprises to large corporates, while boosting local industries to access new markets. Our tireless efforts have borne fruit, with a widening customer base for our trade finance services, which has been duly recognised at the Trade Finance Programmeme Awards held recently by the ADB. We thank ADB for partnering us in growing import and export activities in Sri Lanka. DFCC Bank is committed to growing its capacity to serve trade finance customers by leveraging on decades of experience in the area coupled with technology-backed innovative products that add real value for trade finance customers. We are committed to digitising our trade finance products and services to empower our customers.'

DFCC Bank's International Trade Services offer all types of products and services for importers and exporters by facilitating import and export transactions to any bank of their buyers' or suppliers' choice, through a global network of over 400 correspondent banks located around the globe. Further details on the Bank's trade finance services can be obtained by calling (011) 2 350 000.

Disclaimer

DFCC Bank plc published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 04:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DFCC BANK
06:53aDFCC BANK : awarded ‘Leading Partner Bank in Sri Lanka’ by Asian Dev..
PU
09/11DFCC BANK : Former ComBank CEO on two listed firm boards
AQ
09/03DFCC BANK : ComBank's ex-MD joins DFCC Board
AQ
08/06DFCC BANK : Impairment provisions affect DFCC's bottom line
AQ
07/31DFCC BANK : Impairment Provisions Affect DFCC’s Bottom Line
PU
07/30DFCC BANK : Impairment provisions affect DFCC's bottom-line
AQ
07/25DFCC BANK : crowned No. 1 from the Banking Sector at CSE Masterminds Quiz
PU
07/24DFCC BANK : Night of the Dragon 2018
AQ
07/23DFCC BANK : awarded for success in MSME financing at Germany's Karlsruhe Sustain..
AQ
07/23DFCC BANK : awarded for success in MSME financing at Germany’s Karlsruhe S..
PU
More news
Financials (LKR)
Sales 2016 9 553 M
EBIT 2016 3 916 M
Net income 2016 2 712 M
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 6,32%
P/E ratio 2016 9,31
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales 2016 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2017 -
Capitalization 25 184 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshman H. A. L. Silva Chief Executive Officer & Executive Officer
Cedric Royle Jansz Chairman
Achintha Hewanayake Chief Operating Officer
Ashok Goonesekere Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rohitha Ganegoda Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DFCC BANK155
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.79%181 011
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%81 885
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-1.29%58 332
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-13.41%51 973
QNB42.17%45 459
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.