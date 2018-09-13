DFCC Bank : awarded ‘Leading Partner Bank in Sri Lanka’ by Asian Development Bank (ADB) at Regional Trade Finance Programme (TFP) Awards

Thursday,13 September 2018

Mr. Prasanna Premaratne Vice President, Trade Services and Mr. Anton Arumugam - Vice President, Institutional Business (SME) receiving the award on behalf of DFCC Bank

DFCC Bank was bestowed with the 'Leading Partner Bank in Sri Lanka' award by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at its fourth annual Trade Finance Programme (TFP) Awards held on 4th September 2018 in Singapore. Over 200 guests from banks and other financial institutions around the world attended the event. The TFP Awards recognised 23 leading partner banks from 15 countries - with DFCC Bank being the only bank from Sri Lanka awarded at the ceremony. The TFP Awards was held on the first day of the Global Trade Review's annual conference in Singapore, GTR Asia Trade and Treasury Week 2018, one of Asia's leading trade finance conferences.

Expressing his pleasure, CEO of DFCC Bank, Lakshman Silva said, 'DFCC Bank extends the full range of trade facilities for institutions ranging from small enterprises to large corporates, while boosting local industries to access new markets. Our tireless efforts have borne fruit, with a widening customer base for our trade finance services, which has been duly recognised at the Trade Finance Programmeme Awards held recently by the ADB. We thank ADB for partnering us in growing import and export activities in Sri Lanka. DFCC Bank is committed to growing its capacity to serve trade finance customers by leveraging on decades of experience in the area coupled with technology-backed innovative products that add real value for trade finance customers. We are committed to digitising our trade finance products and services to empower our customers.'

DFCC Bank's International Trade Services offer all types of products and services for importers and exporters by facilitating import and export transactions to any bank of their buyers' or suppliers' choice, through a global network of over 400 correspondent banks located around the globe. Further details on the Bank's trade finance services can be obtained by calling (011) 2 350 000.