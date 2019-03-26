Log in
DFCC Bank : inaugurates first Digitalised ‘Super Grade' Branch in Fort - Lake House Premises

03/26/2019 | 01:00am EDT

Tuesday,26 March 2019

DFCC Bank inaugurated its first Super Grade branch in Fort recently, at the Lake House premises. The opening took place in the presence of Royle Jansz, Chairman of DFCC Bank, Krishantha Cooray, Chairman of Lake House, Lakshman Silva,CEO of DFCC Bank, the Board of Directors of DFCC Bank, senior management and employees of Lake House, Officials of Presidents Fund and a large number of distinguished clients and well-wishers.

The Bank's Super Grade Branch takes customer convenience a step further by offering a totally new experience with DFCC MySpace, a Self-Banking area, which includes an ATM, Cash Deposit Machines and a Utility Bill Payment Machine. Customers can conduct their transactions with ease and convenience in a fast and secure manner without having to wait in queues thus saving time 24/7, 365 days of the year. Easy to navigate, DFCC MySpace Self-Banking allows cash deposits, fund transfers, mini statements, balance inquiries, withdrawals and also facilitates utility bill payments for over 60 billers.

Furthermore, customers can avail of a comprehensive banking experience, as DFCC Bank offers a variety of retail banking products and services such as current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans, pawning services, leasing facilities, credit cards, trade services and remittances. The business community in the area will also benefit from DFCC's expertise in Corporate and SME Banking.

Speaking about the inauguration, the CEO of DFCC Bank, Lakshman Silva said, 'The opening of our first-ever Super Grade Branch in Fort, Lake House premises is a key milestone in our digitalisation journey. DFCC MySpace now offers customers the opportunity to conduct all their usual banking transactions at a single location using multiple digital channels. Considering the hustle and bustle around the location of the branch in the heart of the city's commercial nerve centre, the branch is expecting a high footfall of customers wanting to complete their banking transactions with ease amidst their busy schedules. Therefore, busy executives and office goers in the area will appreciate the ability to carry out transactions through multiple digital channels, which will enable them to complete their transactions within a few minutes. The newly opened Super Grade branch offers a fresh new outlook and banking experience for our customers. DFCC Bank is focused on introducing new digital channels which facilitate convenience and we are planning to roll out the DFCC MySpace Self Banking area throughout the branch network, to provide this new experience to all our customer segments.'

He further stated, 'Our branch expansion is a part of DFCC's drive to facilitate financial inclusion and reach out to more retail and business customers in line with our 2020 Vision. Customers in the area can look forward to a superlative banking experience from the new DFCC Bank branch and our highly professional team.'

Recognising that technology is changing the way in which Banks interact with customers, with its innovative approach, dedication to providing superior customer service and the multi-faceted services on offer through digital channels , DFCC Bank is well poised to keep growing.

DFCC Bank PLC is a fully-fledged commercial bank offering the full gamut of commercial and development banking services. The Sri Lanka Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and the International Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka (ICCSL) recognised DFCC Bank as one of the ten 'most admired companies' in Sri Lanka for 2018. The Bank was also ranked No 14, in Business Today's list of Top 30 businesses in Sri Lanka. Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited has rated DFCC AA- (lka).



DFCC Bank plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 04:59:03 UTC
