DFCC Bank : to support national initiative of tree planting celebrating the Sinhala and Tamil New Year

0
04/10/2019 | 04:03am EDT

Wednesday,10 April 2019

With the vision of HE The President, to plant trees islandwide, a new 'tree planting auspicious time' has been introduced to this year's Sinhala and Tamil New Year rituals, which falls on the 15th of April at 11.17 a.m. Supporting this worthy cause, selected DFCC Bank branches will distribute plants during 11th and 12th April to customers who deposit any amount into any deposit account, excluding current accounts. Plants will be distributed on a 'first come first served basis'.

DFCC Bank CEO Lakshman Silva said, 'The new tree planting initiatives on the auspicious occasion of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year is a notable gesture to infuse an element of environmental consciousness into the biggest festival celebrations in the country. The tree planting activity is a wonderful opportunity for people to come together and make a meaningful offering which will benefit future generations. DFCC Banks is already shaping a strong consciousness of the need to green our nation by adopting far-reaching tree planting sustainability measures over the previous years to plant endemic and native species of trees. This initiative by HE The President will ensure a happy and green new year for all and we invite all customers to come and be a part of this national initiative.'

In the recent past, DFCC Bank has collaborated with Reforest Sri Lanka, a non-profit society committed to protect and extend the forest cover in Sri Lanka. The Bank has also launched a commemorative staff tree-planting initiative where a tree is planted to celebrate each and every staff member's birthday. They also receive an e-tree dedication certificate after the tree planting campaign which provides the link to find the exact location of the planted tree on Google Maps. These tree-planting programmes are attended by staff members and their families, as well as members of the local community, who come together to support the Bank's initiative. The trees planted will help to reforest key areas across the island, whilst giving back to the planet at large.

DFCC Bank plc published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
