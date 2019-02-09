Log in
DFDS A/S (DFDS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 02/08 10:59:42 am
290 DKK   -0.14%
05:54aDFDS A/S : UK government scraps Seaborne Freight's no-deal ferry contract
02/07DFDS A/S : Award of share options
02/07DFDS A/S : Interim and full-year report q4 2018
DFDS A/S : UK government scraps Seaborne Freight's no-deal ferry contract

02/09/2019 | 05:54am EST
05:54aDFDS A/S : UK government scraps Seaborne Freight's no-deal ferry contract
02/07DFDS A/S : Award of share options
02/07DFDS A/S : Interim and full-year report q4 2018
02/04DFDS A/S : annual earnings release
01/24DFDS A/S : Invitation to conference call for dfds report for q4 2018
AQ
01/18DFDS A/S : Restatement of 2018 according to ifrs on leases
AQ
01/07DFDS A/S : Labour chides government over Brexit ferry contract
RE
01/03Dredging starts at UK port that may be used in no-deal Brexit
RE
2018DFDS A/S : Expanded customer cooperation boosts mediterranean routes
AQ
2018DFDS A/S : Keeping trade flowing after Brexit won't be plain sailing
RE
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 17 310 M
EBIT 2019 2 316 M
Net income 2019 1 959 M
Debt 2019 7 353 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 8,30
P/E ratio 2020 7,69
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capitalization 17 003 M
Technical analysis trends DFDS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 406  DKK
Spread / Average Target 40%
Managers
NameTitle
Niels Smedegaard President & Chief Executive Officer
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Chairman
Torben Carlsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jill Lauritzen Melby Director
Jens Otto Knudsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DFDS A/S10.60%2 580
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK6.18%26 588
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD6.44%7 232
HAPAG-LLOYD AG1.52%4 428
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-1.05%4 147
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD10.43%2 910
