Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  DFDS A/S    DFDS   DK0060655629

DFDS A/S

(DFDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DFDS: Invitation to conference call for DFDS report for Q2 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 11:00am EDT
Investor news - Company announcement no. 18/2020
 


DFDS expects to publish the report for Q2 2020 on 12 August 2020 at around 08:00 AM CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.


Date:                   12 August 2020

Time:                   10:00 AM CET

Telephone          DK +45 35445577
                        UK +44 33 33000804
                        US +1 631 913 1422

List of international numbers:    

https://event.sharefile.com/d-s451667d1ca54c838

Access code:     82381292#


If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.                    

The conference will be broadcast live on https://www.dfds.com/en/about and published there for future reference.

Contact
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DFDS A/S
11:00aDFDS : Invitation to conference call for DFDS report for Q2 2020
GL
07/07DFDS A/S : resumes service on the Amsterdam - Newcastle route from 15 July & wel..
AQ
06/29DFDS A/S : adapts to post Covid-19 market conditions
AQ
06/04DFDS A/S : New route between Frederikshavn (Denmark) and Oslo (Norway)
AQ
06/04DFDS A/S : Summary of annual general meeting, 4 june 2020
AQ
05/13DFDS A/S : Notice convening the 2020 annual general meeting
AQ
05/07DFDS A/S : Q1 2020 Interim Report
AQ
04/30DFDS A/S : Invitation to conference call for DFDS´ report for Q1 2020
GL
04/28DFDS A/S : Northern baltic route operations optimised
GL
04/21DFDS COVID-19 UPDATE AND PRELIMINARY : Freight operations continue. Passenger se..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 722 M 2 168 M 2 168 M
Net income 2020 186 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2020 11 943 M 1 887 M 1 887 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,7x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 11 396 M 1 803 M 1 800 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart DFDS A/S
Duration : Period :
DFDS A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFDS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 238,33 DKK
Last Close Price 199,20 DKK
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Torben Carlsen Chief Executive Officer
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Chairman & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Karina Kjær Deacon Group Chief Financial Officer
Rune Keldsen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jill Lauritzen Melby Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DFDS A/S-38.71%1 803
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-13.16%24 520
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-37.06%9 960
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.39%7 001
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-4.08%4 150
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-16.32%2 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group