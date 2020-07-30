DFDS: Invitation to conference call for DFDS report for Q2 2020

Investor news - Company announcement no. 18/2020
DFDS expects to publish the report for Q2 2020 on 12 August 2020 at around 08:00 AM CET.
Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.
The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.
Date:
12 August 2020
Time:
10:00 AM CET
Telephone DK +45 35445577
UK +44 33 33000804 US +1 631 913 1422 List of international numbers:
https://event.sharefile.com/d-s451667d1ca54c838
Access code:
82381292#
If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.
The conference will be broadcast live on
https://www.dfds.com/en/about and published there for future reference.
Contact Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59