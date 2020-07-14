DFS Furniture : Britain's DFS Furniture sales slump as lockdown hits

DFS Furniture said on Tuesday annual revenue slumped roughly 27% as deliveries of sofas and furnishings were held up during the coronavirus lockdown, though the UK retailer signalled a strong pickup in orders ever since stores re-opened.

The sofa and upholstery retailer said revenue for the year ended June 28 dropped by about 271 million pounds ($339.83 million) to 725 million pounds as it had to comply with government-mandated restrictions in the final quarter.

($1 = 0.7974 pounds)

