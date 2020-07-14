Log in
DFS FURNITURE PLC

DFS FURNITURE PLC

(DFS)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DFS Furniture : Britain's DFS Furniture sales slump as lockdown hits

07/14/2020 | 02:49am EDT

DFS Furniture said on Tuesday annual revenue slumped roughly 27% as deliveries of sofas and furnishings were held up during the coronavirus lockdown, though the UK retailer signalled a strong pickup in orders ever since stores re-opened.

The sofa and upholstery retailer said revenue for the year ended June 28 dropped by about 271 million pounds ($339.83 million) to 725 million pounds as it had to comply with government-mandated restrictions in the final quarter.

($1 = 0.7974 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Financials
Sales 2020 819 M 1 028 M 1 028 M
Net income 2020 16,6 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net Debt 2020 739 M 927 M 927 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 396 M 499 M 497 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart DFS FURNITURE PLC
Duration : Period :
DFS Furniture plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFS FURNITURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 216,00 GBX
Last Close Price 155,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Giles Stacey Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Charles Durant Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Fishburn Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schmidt Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Russell Harte Director-Group Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DFS FURNITURE PLC-46.37%499
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.24.95%4 712
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-17.25%3 776
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.15.94%3 154
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-11.19%1 814
HANSSEM CO., LTD.80.87%1 630
