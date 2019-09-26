Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG    DFV   DE000A2NBVD5

DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Deutsche Familienversicherung adds new traffic legal protection to its product portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 03:25am EDT

DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Deutsche Familienversicherung adds new traffic legal protection to its product portfolio

26.09.2019 / 09:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Familienversicherung adds new traffic legal protection to its product portfolio

  • New efficient and flexible traffic legal protection insurance introduced
  • Property insurances expanded as part of the growth strategy: "x16 matrix property" now with household, liability and traffic legal protection insurance as well as accident insurances
  • DFV-liability insurance awarded "very good" (1.4) by Stiftung Warentest consumer group
  • Complete digital customer journey offers customers fast and straightforward service

Frankfurt am Main, 26 September 2019 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a rapidly growing, leading European insurtech company, has been offering a new traffic legal protection insurance since last week. This protects customers, whether as car driver, pedestrian, cyclist or in bus and rail, against the financial consequences of any traffic disputes. With an insurance cover of 2 million euros, free choice of lawyer, cover for lawyer's and legal costs as well as worldwide insurance protection, the DFV-traffic legal protection is a particularly efficient product. The choice of single or family rates as well as protection for all vehicles means this new DFV product offers flexible and comprehensive protection.

The new DFV-traffic legal protection completes the renewal of the product range in property insurances and the "x16 matrix property" now includes household, liability, traffic legal protection as well as accident insurances. In addition, the new DFV-traffic legal protection and the recently revised DFV-liability insurance will round off the new combined property insurance offer.

Dr. Stefan M. Knoll, founder and CEO of Deutsche Familienversicherung: "The consistent expansion of our property insurances is part of our growth strategy. In addition, the fact that our liability insurance was recently rated as "very good" (1.4) by Stiftung Warentest (10/2019) is further evidence of the high quality of our property insurances."


DFV-traffic legal protection - a complete digital customer journey

The digital customer journey begins the moment the customer chooses one of the product types: Basic, Comfort, Premium or Exclusive. Alongside the traditional payment methods, the insurtech company also offers the Paypal, AmazonPay and Amazon-Log-In mobile payment methods. As soon as the policy agreement has been completed online, the customer receives an e-mail with his access details for the DFV-customer portal, a download link for the modern DFV-app for mobile end devices and the insurance card in wallet format. The digital wallet card replaces the plastic card used in the classic completion procedure. Customers can make amendments to their contract details and notifications of claims at any time via the DFV-customer portal and the DFV-app. Amendments are made in real time, thanks to the in-house developed java-based portfolio management system and then confirmed via e-mail to the customer. The completion and policy issuing as well as the claim process of the new DFV-traffic legal protection therefore occurs fully online and digitally.

Dr. Stefan M. Knoll: "Particularly in traffic legal protection insurance, customers want a fast and straightforward service. We now guarantee this with our fully digital customer journey and are setting new standards in customer orientation."


DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A0KPM74) is a fast-growing insurtech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The aim of the company is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple & Sensible"). DFV offers its customers award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health and long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance policies. Based on its ultra-modern and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with consistently digital product designs and the option of taking out policies via digital language assistants. www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de


Press & Investor Relations Contact

Lutz Kiesewetter

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de




Contact:
Lutz Kiesewetter
Head of Investor Relaations & Corporate Communications
Telefon: 069 74 30 46 396
Telefax: 069 74 30 46 46
E-Mail: lutz.kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

26.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: 069 74 30 46 396
Fax: 069 74 30 46 46
E-mail: presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 880407

 
End of News DGAP News Service

880407  26.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=880407&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSI
03:25aDFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : Deutsche Familienversicherung adds new tr..
EQ
09/13DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : volume of new business up by 150% in H1 2..
EQ
08/28DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
07/26DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
07/24DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
07/19DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
06/21DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
06/14DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
05/27DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG : plans strategic cooperation with VPV Versich..
EQ
05/23DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 66,7 M
EBIT 2019 -10,5 M
Net income 2019 -6,90 M
Finance 2019 31,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -90,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG
Duration : Period :
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,10  €
Last Close Price 10,85  €
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Maximilian Knoll Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Werner Rhein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Wollny Chief Operating Officer
Michael Morgenstern Chief Financial Officer
Luca Raffaele R. N. Pesarini Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG-9.74%159
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LTD32.68%6 380
SUL AMERICA SA55.35%4 123
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSU CO SJSC--.--%3 397
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED44.62%2 323
COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE SJSC--.--%2 303
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group