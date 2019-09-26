DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Deutsche Familienversicherung adds new traffic legal protection to its product portfolio



26.09.2019 / 09:23

Deutsche Familienversicherung adds new traffic legal protection to its product portfolio

New efficient and flexible traffic legal protection insurance introduced

Property insurances expanded as part of the growth strategy: "x16 matrix property" now with household, liability and traffic legal protection insurance as well as accident insurances

DFV-liability insurance awarded "very good" (1.4) by Stiftung Warentest consumer group

Complete digital customer journey offers customers fast and straightforward service

Frankfurt am Main, 26 September 2019 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a rapidly growing, leading European insurtech company, has been offering a new traffic legal protection insurance since last week. This protects customers, whether as car driver, pedestrian, cyclist or in bus and rail, against the financial consequences of any traffic disputes. With an insurance cover of 2 million euros, free choice of lawyer, cover for lawyer's and legal costs as well as worldwide insurance protection, the DFV-traffic legal protection is a particularly efficient product. The choice of single or family rates as well as protection for all vehicles means this new DFV product offers flexible and comprehensive protection.

The new DFV-traffic legal protection completes the renewal of the product range in property insurances and the "x16 matrix property" now includes household, liability, traffic legal protection as well as accident insurances. In addition, the new DFV-traffic legal protection and the recently revised DFV-liability insurance will round off the new combined property insurance offer.

Dr. Stefan M. Knoll, founder and CEO of Deutsche Familienversicherung: "The consistent expansion of our property insurances is part of our growth strategy. In addition, the fact that our liability insurance was recently rated as "very good" (1.4) by Stiftung Warentest (10/2019) is further evidence of the high quality of our property insurances."



DFV-traffic legal protection - a complete digital customer journey

The digital customer journey begins the moment the customer chooses one of the product types: Basic, Comfort, Premium or Exclusive. Alongside the traditional payment methods, the insurtech company also offers the Paypal, AmazonPay and Amazon-Log-In mobile payment methods. As soon as the policy agreement has been completed online, the customer receives an e-mail with his access details for the DFV-customer portal, a download link for the modern DFV-app for mobile end devices and the insurance card in wallet format. The digital wallet card replaces the plastic card used in the classic completion procedure. Customers can make amendments to their contract details and notifications of claims at any time via the DFV-customer portal and the DFV-app. Amendments are made in real time, thanks to the in-house developed java-based portfolio management system and then confirmed via e-mail to the customer. The completion and policy issuing as well as the claim process of the new DFV-traffic legal protection therefore occurs fully online and digitally.

Dr. Stefan M. Knoll: "Particularly in traffic legal protection insurance, customers want a fast and straightforward service. We now guarantee this with our fully digital customer journey and are setting new standards in customer orientation."



DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A0KPM74) is a fast-growing insurtech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The aim of the company is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple & Sensible"). DFV offers its customers award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health and long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance policies. Based on its ultra-modern and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with consistently digital product designs and the option of taking out policies via digital language assistants. www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de





Press & Investor Relations Contact

Lutz Kiesewetter

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

