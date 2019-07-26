|
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/26/2019 | 04:55am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
26.07.2019 / 10:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Haron Holding AG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Luca
|Last name(s):
|Pesarini
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBVD5
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|9.80 EUR
|53331.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|9.80 EUR
|53331.60 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
|
|Reuterweg 47
|
|60323 Frankfurt/Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|
|
