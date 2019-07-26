Log in
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/26/2019 | 04:55am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.07.2019 / 10:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Haron Holding AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.80 EUR 53331.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.80 EUR 53331.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


26.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52845  26.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
