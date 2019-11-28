Log in
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/28/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.11.2019 / 10:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Haron Holding AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

b) LEI
391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.987 EUR 129870.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.987 EUR 129870.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


28.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

55285  28.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 90,9 M
EBIT 2019 -10,1 M
Net income 2019 -6,70 M
Finance 2019 31,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -25,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -64,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,61x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 178 M
Technical analysis trends DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,25  €
Last Close Price 13,45  €
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 65,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Maximilian Knoll Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Werner Rhein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Wollny Chief Operating Officer
Michael Morgenstern Chief Financial Officer
Luca Raffaele R. N. Pesarini Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG10.70%196
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED24.90%5 997
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.82.52%4 753
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSU CO SJSC--.--%3 252
COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE SJSC--.--%2 383
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED27.88%2 053
