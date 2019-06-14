Log in
06/14/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.06.2019 / 18:23
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Helaba Invest Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH, Frankfurt/Main, Germany informed us on December 05, 2018 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from December 03, 2018 , as follows:

  • The investment is used to realize trading profits.
  • The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.
  • The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
  • The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.


14.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

825203  14.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=825203&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
