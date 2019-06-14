|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.06.2019 / 18:23
Helaba Invest Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH, Frankfurt/Main, Germany informed us on December 05, 2018 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from December 03, 2018 , as follows:
- The investment is used to realize trading profits.
- The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.
- The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
- The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
- Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.
