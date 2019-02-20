DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.02.2019 / 17:28

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Reuterweg 47

60323 Frankfurt/Main

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 20 Feb 2019

3. New total number of voting rights: 13.261.620



