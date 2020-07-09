Log in
DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG

(DFV)
  Report
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/09/2020 | 03:50am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.07.2020 / 09:47
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 08 Jul 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
14.587.780


09.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1089951  09.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1089951&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
