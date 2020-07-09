DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
07/09/2020 | 03:50am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.07.2020 / 09:47
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
08 Jul 2020
3. New total number of voting rights:
14.587.780
09.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de