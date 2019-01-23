Log in
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung : at the Paris FinTech Forum 2019

0
01/23/2019 | 04:35am EST


DGAP-Media / 23.01.2019 / 10:33

Dr. Stefan Knoll, founder and CEO of DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG, will speak at the leading Fintech conference in France, the ParisFintech Forum 2019, next Wednesday, 30.01.2019. Moderated by Florian Graillot, a French Insurtech specialist, Dr. Knoll will present the success story of DFV as the first listed Insurtech in Europe on the topic "Insurtech innovation as an incumbent" and answer questions about the IPO and its significance for the company and the Insurtech industry.

The ParisFintechForum 2019

At this year's Paris FinTech Forum from 29-30 January, more than 220 speakers from over 60 countries will be present from the Fintech and Insurtech sectors, including Maximilian Tayenthal, Co-Founder of N26, Steve Kirsch CEO of Token, Scott Walchek CEO of Trov and Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Finance of the host country France.
DFV's presence at one of the world's leading digital finance and fintech events demonstrates the importance of the IPO last December for the Insurtech community. The Insurtech IPO was followed with great interest internationally.

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A0KPM74), the first listed Insurtech company in Europe, was founded in 2007 as an insurance start-up with the aim of offering insurance products that people really need and immediately understand ("Simple. Reasonable"). DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG is known for its multiple award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health and long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the ultra-modern and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company sets new standards in the insurance industry with consistently digital product designs and the possibility of taking out policies via digital language assistants. Further information under: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de



Contact:
Lutz Kiesewetter
Head of IR & PR
Telefon: 0049 69 74 30 46 396
E-Mail: lutz.kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de


End of Media Release

Issuer: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG


23.01.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Reuterweg 47
60323 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: 069 74 30 46 396
Fax: 069 74 30 46 46
E-mail: presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5
WKN: A2NBVD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP Media

768727  23.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
