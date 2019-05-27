DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung : plans strategic cooperation with VPV Versicherungen in life insurance



DGAP-Media / 27.05.2019 / 10:13





Dr. Ulrich Gauß, Chief Executive Officer of VPV: "We took the opportunity to invest in the leading European Insurtech and therefore acquired a 15% stake in Deutsche Familienversicherung as part of the IPO." Dr. Stefan M. Knoll, founder and CEO of Deutsche Familienversicherung, adds: "We are very pleased that VPV has declared its current purely financial investment a strategic investment. The emerging cooperation in life insurance represents enormous growth potential for both companies".



About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG



DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A0KPM74), the first stock market listed Insurtech Company in Europe, was established as an insurance start-up in 2007 with the objective to provide insurance products people really need and immediately understand ("Simple. Sensible"). DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG is known for its multi-award-winning supplementary health insurances (teeth, health and supplemental care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the highly modern and scalable in-house developed IT systems, the company sets new benchmarks with consistent digital product designs as well as the option to graduate via digital language assistants. Further information at:



About VPV Versicherungen



Founded in 1827 and headquartered in Stuttgart, VPV is a modern financial services company with more than 190 years of tradition. With more than 1000 employees in office and field staff, VPV offers its clients a comprehensive range of insurance products and other services - also in cooperation with strong partners. With a balance sheet total of over EUR 7.9 billion, VPV is one of Germany's mid-sized insurance companies. Further information at: www.vpv.de Frankfurt am Main, 27.05.2019 - Deutsche Familienversicherung plans to offer product concepts including life insurance components in the future. This requires a life insurer as risk carrier. Deutsche Familienversicherung and VPV Versicherungen (VPV) have agreed that VPV will assume this role. Last year, VPV had entered the Insurtech from Frankfurt as a shareholder during the IPO of Deutsche Familienversicherung.Dr. Ulrich Gauß, Chief Executive Officer of VPV: "We took the opportunity to invest in the leading European Insurtech and therefore acquired a 15% stake in Deutsche Familienversicherung as part of the IPO." Dr. Stefan M. Knoll, founder and CEO of Deutsche Familienversicherung, adds: "We are very pleased that VPV has declared its current purely financial investment a strategic investment. The emerging cooperation in life insurance represents enormous growth potential for both companies".DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A0KPM74), the first stock market listed Insurtech Company in Europe, was established as an insurance start-up in 2007 with the objective to provide insurance products people really need and immediately understand ("Simple. Sensible"). DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG is known for its multi-award-winning supplementary health insurances (teeth, health and supplemental care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the highly modern and scalable in-house developed IT systems, the company sets new benchmarks with consistent digital product designs as well as the option to graduate via digital language assistants. Further information at: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de Founded in 1827 and headquartered in Stuttgart, VPV is a modern financial services company with more than 190 years of tradition. With more than 1000 employees in office and field staff, VPV offers its clients a comprehensive range of insurance products and other services - also in cooperation with strong partners. With a balance sheet total of over EUR 7.9 billion, VPV is one of Germany's mid-sized insurance companies. Further information at: www.vpv.de

Press & investor relations contact:



Lutz Kiesewetter

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

tel.: 0049 69 74 30 46 396

mail:





Press & investor relations contact:Lutz KiesewetterHead of Corporate Communications & Investor Relationstel.: 0049 69 74 30 46 396mail: lutz.kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung



End of Media Release



Issuer: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Key word(s): Insurance



27.05.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

