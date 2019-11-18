Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  DGB Group N.V.    DGB   NL0009169515

DGB GROUP N.V.

(DGB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 11/18 09:47:20 am
0.77 EUR   -1.53%
02:43pMerkel, Scholz push back against demands for higher public spending
RE
07/25DGB GROUP N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
06/30DGB GROUP N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Merkel, Scholz push back against demands for higher public spending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 04:24pm GMT
The city's skyline is pictured with the TV tower and radio tower during the evening in Berlin

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday brushed aside a rare joint demand from German businesses and unions that they "wake up" the stagnant economy by ditching the balanced budget policy and funding infrastructure with debt.

The call by the BDI, Germany's most influential business lobby group, and the DGB umbrella union shows how much public debate has shifted in a country long obsessed with its "black zero" policy of no net new borrowing.

With the economy barely growing and Berlin's borrowing costs at record lows, Merkel and Scholz are facing growing pressure at home and abroad to drop their self-imposed balanced budget pledge, which limits the fiscal room to hike public spending.

BDI President Dieter Kempf and DGB head Reiner Hoffmann said in their joint statement that Berlin should not only bury the budget policy, but also consider changes to the constitutionally enshrined debt brake.

"Germany must wake up from its sleeping phase," Kempf told reporters in Berlin.

"This is not primarily about fighting symptoms of a recession, but rather tackling the more deeply rooted causes of weak growth," Kempf said.

The government had a duty to improve Germany as a business location and secure long-term prosperity, he said.

But Merkel and Scholz both insisted during a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting that the government had already increased public investment to record levels so there was no need to question the debt ban as a guiding principle.

"With this budget policy, we can also generate growth," Merkel said after data showed last week that Europe's largest economy grew a meagre 0.1% in the third quarter and even shrank by 0.2% in the previous three months.

Scholz said he viewed the comments by the BDI and DGB as supporting the government's expansionary fiscal policy.

Kempf said Berlin should increase public investment in digital and transportation infrastructure by half a percentage point of economic output, roughly 17 billion euros. This would be on top of the 43 billion euros earmarked in the federal budget for public investments in 2020.

"We can no longer afford to put the prosperity of future generations at risk with such an outdated infrastructure and underfunded education system," DGB head Hoffmann added, saying that more public investment would also strengthen social cohesion and promote equal living conditions across the country.

Germany's state-owned development bank KfW has estimated that municipalities across the country have unmet public investment needs of about 138 billion euros.

Boosting German investment would also be positive for the broader euro zone. The new president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has singled out Germany as a country that could deploy its budget surpluses to help growth in the bloc.

Germany's debt brake allows a federal budget deficit of up to 0.35% of gross domestic product, giving Berlin only limited scope to increase new debt.

Officials are considering the creation of independent public investment agencies which could take on debt without falling foul of the strict national spending rules, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters in September.

By Michael Nienaber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DGB GROUP N.V.
02:43pMerkel, Scholz push back against demands for higher public spending
RE
07/25DGB GROUP N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
06/30DGB GROUP N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
2018DGB GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
2018DGB GROUP : Notices
CO
2015ROTO SMEETS DE BOER NV : Capital return instalment
FA
2015ROTO SMEETS : Press release following the Extraordinary Gen. Meeting of Sharehol..
PU
2015ROTO SMEETS : Business update 3rd quarter 2015
PU
2015ROTO SMEETS : Press release following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Share..
PU
2015ROTO SMEETS : International Media Solutions Acquires Roto Smeets Group B.V.
PU
More news
Chart DGB GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
DGB Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DGB GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond A. J. van Riele Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Mark G. J. Logtenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. W. Remco Klomp Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DGB GROUP N.V.-6.68%10
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.13.04%56 351
INNOGY SE9.75%27 434
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 728
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.67.81%13 959
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%7 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group