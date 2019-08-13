Log in
DGSE COMPANIES, INC.

(DGSE)
DGSE : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 19, 2019

08/13/2019

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2019 / DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSE American:DGSE) ('DGSE' or the 'Company'), plans to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Monday, August 19, 2019.

This press release includes statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

DGSE Companies, Inc.
Corporate Office

13022 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75240
972-587-4049
investorrelations@dgse.com

SOURCE: DGSE Companies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/555871/DGSE-Companies-Inc-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-2019-Financial-Results-on-August-19-2019

Disclaimer

DGSE Companies Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:21:02 UTC
