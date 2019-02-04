DHI Group, Inc. : Acknowledges Shareholder Amended Schedule 13D Filing

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced by DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) (the "Company") on August 23, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and executive management team ("Management") planned to explore and respond to a proposal from TCS Capital Management ("TCS") to acquire the Company that was set forth in TCS's Schedule 13D filed on August 23, 2018. Since that time, the Board and Management engaged in discussions with TCS regarding a potential sale of the Company to TCS at a price per share of at least $2.55. On January 31, 2019, TCS informed the Company that TCS has determined not to pursue a possible transaction involving the Company at this time, as disclosed in its amended filing on Schedule 13D made today with the SEC.

As previously announced, the Company will release fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, and Luc Gregoire, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 AM Eastern Time the same day.

