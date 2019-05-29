Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DHI Group Inc    DHX

DHI GROUP INC

(DHX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DHI Group, Inc. : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it has been invited to present at the following investor conferences in June 2019:

LD Micro Invitational Conference

  • Tuesday, June 4th at 2:40 p.m. PT
  • Luxe Sunset Bel-Air Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

East Coast IDEAS Conference

  • Wednesday, June 12th at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Westin Boston Waterfront, Boston, MA

Luc Grégoire, Chief Financial Officer of DHI Group, will present at the conferences and hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Grégoire, please contact the firm hosting each conference or MKR Investor Relations, DHI's investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com.

Investor Contact
MKR Investor Relations Inc. 
Todd Kehrli
310-625-4462
ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact
Rachel Ceccarelli 
Director of Corporate Communications 
212-448-8288 
media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled tech professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhi-group-inc-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-june-300858567.html

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DHI GROUP INC
04:16pDHI GROUP, INC. : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June
PR
09:01aDHI : New Candidate Match™ Solution from Dice Leverages Proprietary Matchi..
PR
05/09DHI GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulatio..
AQ
05/09DHI GROUP, INC. : to Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conferen..
PR
05/07DHI GROUP, INC. : Urbandale Supports Local Heroes with Rally Point for Carry the..
PR
05/03DHI : Chris Henderson Joins DHI Group, Inc. as Chief Strategy Officer
AQ
05/02DHI GROUP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02DHI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
05/02DHI GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
05/02DHI : Reports Growth in Ongoing Tech-Focused Revenue
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About