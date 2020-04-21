Log in
DHI Group, Inc. : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 6th, 2020

04/21/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after the close of the market. Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm Eastern time to discuss the results.

A press release with these results will be issued after the close of the market and prior to the call that afternoon and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Conference Call Information
The call can be accessed on the day of the event by dialing +1-844-890-1790, or for international callers by dialing +1-412-380-7407.  Please ask to join the DHI Group, Inc. call. You can pre-register for the call by clicking here http://dpregister.com/10141248. A live webcast of the call will simultaneously be available on the Company's website.

A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 for international callers; the replay passcode is 10141248. The replay will be available until May 13, 2020. A webcast replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

Investor Contact
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
212-448-4181
ir@dhigroupinc.com 

Media Contact
Rachel Ceccarelli
Senior Director of Corporate Communications
212-448-8288
media@dhigroupinc.com 

About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For nearly 30 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhi-group-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-may-6th-2020-301044743.html

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
