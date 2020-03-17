DHI : Tech Talent Sourcing Automation via Dice's TalentSearch Integration with Manage Jobs

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that Dice, its leading career hub for technology professionals, has integrated its AI-powered TalentSearch solution into its job management interface, providing tech employers the fastest way to a short list.

TalentSearch, powered by Dice's proprietary IntelliSearch™ and Knowledge Graph, provides functionality that instantly delivers a curated list of qualified candidates for every posted job. Now integrated into Dice's job management interface, recruiters and hiring managers can post jobs and source relevant talent in one seamless workflow.

Dice clients can access the largest database of unique, skilled and engaged technologists and leverage tech-specific predictive analytics and AI-matching capabilities to easily find the ideal candidate for the right opportunity. Dice's TalentSearch also provides direct ATS integrations, which support recruiters in their existing workflow.

Integration Features: One workflow for posting and sourcing

Dice's TalentSearch and job management integration allows employers to efficiently post and update jobs; attract skilled, actively searching and responsive tech talent; and manage applications, all from a single interface.

Clients can now post and source in one efficient, seamless workflow.

Save searches and alerts to receive top tech candidates via email.

New Job Detail View functionality allows visibility into which jobs are getting the most interaction from candidates.

"Our latest TalentSearch integration will aid tech employers in quickly identifying a short list of talent by providing posting and sourcing in one workflow, for tech companies and recruiters who need a more efficient way to hire technologists," shared Christian Dwyer, Chief Product Officer of DHI Group, Inc., parent company to Dice. "Dice's recent enhancements enable clients to quickly fill immediate job openings while also managing job posts for future needs, reducing time-to-hire and increasing ROI."

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) service.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For nearly 30 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

