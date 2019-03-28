Log in
DHT : 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

0
03/28/2019 | 08:56pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 20-F

(Mark One)

REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission file number: 001-32640

DHT HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Not Applicable

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Republic of the Marshall Islands

(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

Clarendon House

2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

(Address of principal executive offices)

Laila Cecilie Halvorsen

Tel: +1 (441) 299-4912

Clarendon House

2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

New York Stock Exchange

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.

142,700,046 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes

No

If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large Accelerated Filer

Accelerated Filer

Non-accelerated Filer

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

U.S. GAAP

International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the

Other

International Accounting Standards Board

If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow.

Item 17

Item 18

If this report is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes

No

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION AND USE OF CERTAIN TERMS

1

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

4

PART I

6

ITEM 1.

IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISORS

6

ITEM 2.

OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE

6

ITEM 3.

KEY INFORMATION

6

ITEM 4.

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

22

ITEM 4A.

UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS

32

ITEM 5.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS

33

ITEM 6.

DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES

49

ITEM 7.

MAJOR STOCKHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

55

ITEM 8.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

60

ITEM 9.

THE OFFER AND LISTING

61

ITEM 10.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

62

ITEM 11.

QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK

79

ITEM 12.

DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES

79

PART II

80

ITEM 13.

DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES

80

ITEM 14.

MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND USE OF PROCEEDS

80

ITEM 15.

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

80

ITEM 16.

[RESERVED]

81

ITEM 16A.

AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT

81

ITEM 16B.

CODE OF ETHICS

81

ITEM 16C.

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES

81

ITEM 16D.

EXEMPTIONS FROM THE LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES

82

ITEM 16E.

PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED PURCHASERS

82

ITEM 16F.

CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT

82

i

Table of Contents

ITEM 16G.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

82

ITEM 16H.

MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE

82

PART III

83

ITEM 17.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

83

ITEM 18.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

83

ITEM 19.

EXHIBITS

83

ii

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION AND USE OF CERTAIN TERMS

Explanatory Note

Unless we specify otherwise, all references in this report to "we," "our," "us," "company," "DHT" and "DHT Holdings" refer to DHT Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries and references to DHT Holdings, Inc. "common stock" are to our common registered shares and references to DHT Holdings, Inc. All references in this report to "DHT Maritime" or "Maritime" refer to DHT Maritime, Inc., which was a wholly owned subsidiary of DHT Holdings until being dissolved in November 2018. All references in this report to "convertible senior notes due 2019" are to our 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2019, of which there was $32,860,000 in aggregate principal amount outstanding as of December 31, 2018, all references in this report to "convertible senior notes due 2021" are to our 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2021, of which there was $125,000,000 in aggregate principal amount outstanding as of December 31, 2018, and all references in this report to "convertible senior notes" are to the convertible senior notes due 2019 and the convertible senior notes due 2021 collectively. All references in this report to "Samco Shipholding" or "Samco" refer to Samco Shipholding Pte. Ltd., which was a wholly owned subsidiary of DHT Holdings until being dissolved in November 2017. Our functional currency is the U.S. dollar. All of our revenues and most of our operating costs are in U.S. dollars. All references in this report to "$" and "dollars" refer to U.S. dollars.

Presentation of Financial Information

DHT Holdings prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or "IFRS," as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, or "IASB."

Certain Industry Terms

The following are definitions of certain terms that are commonly used in the tanker industry and in this report:

Term

Definition

ABS

American Bureau of Shipping, an American classification society.

Aframax

A medium size crude oil tanker of approximately 80,000 to 120,000 dwt. Aframaxes operate on many different trade routes,

including in the Caribbean, the Atlantic, the North Sea and the Mediterranean. They are also used in ship-to-ship transfer of

cargo in the U.S. Gulf, typically from VLCCs for discharge in ports from which the larger tankers are restricted. Modern

Aframaxes can generally transport from 500,000 to 800,000 barrels of crude oil.

annual survey

The inspection of a vessel pursuant to international conventions by a classification society surveyor, on behalf of the flag state,

that takes place every year.

bareboat charter

A charter under which a charterer pays a fixed daily or monthly rate for a fixed period of time for use of the vessel. The charterer

pays all voyage and vessel operating expenses, including vessel insurance. Bareboat charters are usually for a long term. Also

referred to as a "demise charter."

bunker

Fuel oil used to operate a vessel's engines, generators and boilers.

charter

Contract for the use of a vessel, generally consisting of either a voyage, time or bareboat charter.

charterer

The company that hires a vessel pursuant to a charter.

charter hire

Money paid by a charterer to the shipowner for the use of a vessel under a time charter or bareboat charter.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DHT Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 00:55:03 UTC
