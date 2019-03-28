DHT : 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 20-F (Mark One) ☐REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR ☒ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 OR ☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR ☐SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Commission file number: 001-32640 DHT HOLDINGS, INC. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Not Applicable (Translation of Registrant's name into English) Republic of the Marshall Islands (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) Clarendon House 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda (Address of principal executive offices) Laila Cecilie Halvorsen Tel: +1 (441) 299-4912 Clarendon House 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda (Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person) Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share New York Stock Exchange Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None

142,700,046 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share.

Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS INTRODUCTION AND USE OF CERTAIN TERMS 1 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 4 PART I 6 ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISORS 6 ITEM 2. OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE 6 ITEM 3. KEY INFORMATION 6 ITEM 4. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY 22 ITEM 4A. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS 32 ITEM 5. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS 33 ITEM 6. DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES 49 ITEM 7. MAJOR STOCKHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 55 ITEM 8. FINANCIAL INFORMATION 60 ITEM 9. THE OFFER AND LISTING 61 ITEM 10. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 62 ITEM 11. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK 79 ITEM 12. DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES 79 PART II 80 ITEM 13. DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES 80 ITEM 14. MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND USE OF PROCEEDS 80 ITEM 15. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES 80 ITEM 16. [RESERVED] 81 ITEM 16A. AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT 81 ITEM 16B. CODE OF ETHICS 81 ITEM 16C. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES 81 ITEM 16D. EXEMPTIONS FROM THE LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES 82 ITEM 16E. PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED PURCHASERS 82 ITEM 16F. CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT 82 i

Table of Contents ITEM 16G. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 82 ITEM 16H. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE 82 PART III 83 ITEM 17. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 83 ITEM 18. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 83 ITEM 19. EXHIBITS 83 ii

Table of Contents INTRODUCTION AND USE OF CERTAIN TERMS Explanatory Note Unless we specify otherwise, all references in this report to "we," "our," "us," "company," "DHT" and "DHT Holdings" refer to DHT Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries and references to DHT Holdings, Inc. "common stock" are to our common registered shares and references to DHT Holdings, Inc. All references in this report to "DHT Maritime" or "Maritime" refer to DHT Maritime, Inc., which was a wholly owned subsidiary of DHT Holdings until being dissolved in November 2018. All references in this report to "convertible senior notes due 2019" are to our 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2019, of which there was $32,860,000 in aggregate principal amount outstanding as of December 31, 2018, all references in this report to "convertible senior notes due 2021" are to our 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2021, of which there was $125,000,000 in aggregate principal amount outstanding as of December 31, 2018, and all references in this report to "convertible senior notes" are to the convertible senior notes due 2019 and the convertible senior notes due 2021 collectively. All references in this report to "Samco Shipholding" or "Samco" refer to Samco Shipholding Pte. Ltd., which was a wholly owned subsidiary of DHT Holdings until being dissolved in November 2017. Our functional currency is the U.S. dollar. All of our revenues and most of our operating costs are in U.S. dollars. All references in this report to "$" and "dollars" refer to U.S. dollars. Presentation of Financial Information DHT Holdings prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or "IFRS," as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, or "IASB." Certain Industry Terms The following are definitions of certain terms that are commonly used in the tanker industry and in this report: Term Definition ABS American Bureau of Shipping, an American classification society. Aframax A medium size crude oil tanker of approximately 80,000 to 120,000 dwt. Aframaxes operate on many different trade routes, including in the Caribbean, the Atlantic, the North Sea and the Mediterranean. They are also used in ship-to-ship transfer of cargo in the U.S. Gulf, typically from VLCCs for discharge in ports from which the larger tankers are restricted. Modern Aframaxes can generally transport from 500,000 to 800,000 barrels of crude oil. annual survey The inspection of a vessel pursuant to international conventions by a classification society surveyor, on behalf of the flag state, that takes place every year. bareboat charter A charter under which a charterer pays a fixed daily or monthly rate for a fixed period of time for use of the vessel. The charterer pays all voyage and vessel operating expenses, including vessel insurance. Bareboat charters are usually for a long term. Also referred to as a "demise charter." bunker Fuel oil used to operate a vessel's engines, generators and boilers. charter Contract for the use of a vessel, generally consisting of either a voyage, time or bareboat charter. charterer The company that hires a vessel pursuant to a charter. charter hire Money paid by a charterer to the shipowner for the use of a vessel under a time charter or bareboat charter. 1

