DHT Holdings, Inc. announces share buyback

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, April 1, 2019 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) ("DHT" or the "Company") today announces that the Company has purchased 725,298 of its own shares in the period from March 7, 2019 to March 27, 2019 for an aggregate consideration of $3,248,466, at an average price of $4.47. The shares will be retired upon receipt.

In March 2019, the Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to $50 million of DHT securities through open market purchases, negotiated transactions or other means in accordance with applicable securities laws. The repurchase program has been authorized through March 2020 and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize us by our business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information: www.dhtankers.com.

