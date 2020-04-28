Log in
DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT HOLDINGS, INC.

(DHT)
News 


DHT : to announce first quarter 2020 results Tuesday May 5, 2020

04/28/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, April 28, 2020 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) will release its first quarter 2020 results after market close on Tuesday May 5, 2020.

The company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. EST/14:00 CET on Wednesday May 6, 2020 to discuss the results for the quarter.

The conference call may be accessed by calling +1 631 510 7495 within the United States,
23 96 02 64 within Norway and +44 (0) 2071 928000 for international callers. The confirmation code is '7181783'.

The webcast which will include a slide presentation will be available on the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k92bkjhe and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at http://www.dhtankers.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until May 13, 2020 at 19:00 CET. To access the replay, dial +1 (917) 677-7532 within the United States, 21 03 42 35 within Norway or
+44 (0) 3333 009785 for international callers and enter '7181783' as the confirmation code.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.
DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize us by our business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information: www.dhtankers.com.

Contact:
Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO
Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935
Email: lch@dhtankers.com

Wilhelm Flinder, Manager - Investor Relations & Business Analysis
Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 936 11 350
Email: wf@dhtankers.com

Disclaimer

DHT Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 21:32:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 646 M
EBIT 2020 423 M
Net income 2020 377 M
Debt 2020 511 M
Yield 2020 16,4%
P/E ratio 2020 3,48x
P/E ratio 2021 6,77x
EV / Sales2020 2,70x
EV / Sales2021 4,35x
Capitalization 1 233 M
Chart DHT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
DHT Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DHT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,97  $
Last Close Price 8,08  $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Moxnes Harfjeld Co-Chief Executive Officer
Trygve P. Munthe Co-Chief Executive Officer
Erik Andreas Lind Chairman
J. Stephen Eglin Director-Chartering & Operations
Laila Cecilie Halvorsen Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.1.33%1 233
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-32.28%1 468
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED46.34%1 060
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.-4.94%828
DIAD S0.00%587
DORIAN LPG LTD.-39.15%503
Categories
