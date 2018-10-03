Log in
DHX MEDIA LTD.
DHX MEDIA : LICENSES 10 KIDS’ SHOWS TO AMAZON PRIME VIDEO U.S. IN SPANISH

10/03/2018

Halifax, NS - 03 October 2018 - DHX Media (or the 'Company') (TSX: DHX, NASDAQ: DHXM), a global children's content and brands company, has signed a new agreement providing Prime Video's U.S. streaming service with Spanish versions of 10 kids' shows, including Strawberry Shortcake: Sky's the Limit, Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam, Busy World of Richard Scarry, Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario World, Madeline and more. The new content is expected to launch for U.S. Prime Video members on October 4, 2018.

'We're delighted to provide Amazon Prime Video with Spanish versions of these popular kids' shows,' said Jerry Diaz, VP of Distribution at DHX Media. 'With our deep library and strong production capabilities, DHX Media continues to be a one-stop-shop for streaming platforms looking for both original and classic content that kids' and families love to watch.'

DHX Media titles newly available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. in Spanish:

Bob the Builder, season 2 (52 x 11')

Bob the Builder: Mega Machines (movie) (1 x 60')

Fireman Sam, season 7 (13 x 11')

Strawberry Shortcake: Sky's the Limit (movie) (1 x 70')

Sonic the Hedgehog, season 1 (13 x 30')

Super Mario World, season 1 (7 x 30')

Busy World of Richard Scarry, season 5 (13 x 30')

Madeline, season 1 (6 x 30')

Paddington's Birthday Bonanza (special) (1 x 30')

Sabrina, the Animated Series, season 2 (13 x 30')

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Nancy Chan-Palmateer - Director, Investor Relations, DHX Media Ltd.
nancy.chanpalmateer@dhxmedia.com
+1 416-977-7358

Financial Media: Shaun Smith - Director, Corporate & Trade Communications, DHX Media Ltd.
shaun.smith@dhxmedia.com
+1 416-977-7230

Trade Media: Aimee Norman at DDA Blueprint PR
aimee@ddablueprint.com
+44 (0) 20 7932 9800

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX, NASDAQ: DHXM) is a global children's content and brands company, recognized for such high-profile properties as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise. One of the world's foremost producers of children's shows, DHX Media owns the world's largest independent library of children's content, at 13,000 half-hours. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its global consumer products program. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media operates one of the largest networks of children's channels on YouTube. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has offices worldwide. Visit us at www.dhxmedia.com.

Disclaimer

DHX Media Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 12:27:05 UTC
