DHX Media : BRANDS LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE IN THE NIGHT GARDEN PRODUCT RANGE WITH HOME BARGAINS STORES

Halifax, NS - 29 July 2019 - DHX Brands, the dedicated brand management and consumer products arm of DHX Media, has today announced a new direct-to-retail collaboration which will launch an exciting new range of In the Night Garden products, specially created to suit the brand's demographic of children aged 6 months to 2.5 years old.

Launched as a direct-to-retail promotion with TJ Morris, the products will be introduced exclusively in Home Bargains and Quality Save stores throughout the UK this summer, with an initial 18 products available by the end of July, followed by two more in August and a further 12 in September.

The range - which retails from £0.69-£13.99 - includes a host of items which are currently unavailable from other existing In the Night Garden licensees, including infant wipes, toddler training items, wooden pull-along toys, slippers, towelling robes, gift bags and feeding products such as bibs and sipper cups. The range also includes greetings cards and gift wrap; tableware, such as cutlery and melamine sets; apparel, including pyjamas and onesies; and accessories such as socks and backpacks.

With Home Bargains also stocking toys from Golden Bear's popular and award-winning In the Night Garden range, the store is now a must-visit destination for fans of the top-rated CBeebies preschool TV series.

Helen Lynch, TJ Morris, said: 'We are delighted to team up with DHX Brands to offer this fantastic new range of In the Night Garden products. Such an appealing choice of items, from such an evergreen brand which is beloved by millions of families nationwide, is sure to prove a big hit with our customers over the summer.'

Laura Brennan, DHX Brands, said: 'TJ Morris have an excellent reputation with their burgeoning Home Bargains stores and we are excited to be teaming up with them to give In the Night Garden fans such a wonderful new range, which increases the variety of products available and provides even more ways for young children to get closer to their favourite characters.'

The agreement between In the Night Garden brand owner, DHX Media, and TJ Morris was negotiated by leading licensing agency CPLG.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX, NASDAQ: DHXM) is a global children's content and brands company, recognized for such high-profile properties as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise. One of the world's foremost producers of children's shows, DHX Media owns the world's largest independent library of children's content, at 13,000 half-hours. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its global consumer products program. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media operates one of the largest networks of children's channels on YouTube. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has offices worldwide. Visit us at www.dhxmedia.com.

About TJ Morris Ltd

TJ Morris Ltd, trading as Home Bargains, is one of the UK's fastest growing discount retailers and was established over 40 years ago by Tom Morris. Since opening his first store in Liverpool, Tom has grown the business organically to become one of the biggest privately owned companies in the UK. The company now boasts over 500 stores and employs more than 22,000 staff. It is the largest employer on Merseyside and is the largest independent grocer in the country.