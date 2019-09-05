DHX Media : CPLG APPOINTED LICENSING AGENT FOR BANIJAY UK

Agreement sees leading agency, CPLG, take on all licensing activity for Banijay's UK TV brands

London, UK, 5th September 2019: Banijay UK, the UK arm of Banijay Group, the world's leading production and distribution business, has appointed CPLG as its local licensing agent. The agreement sees CPLG take on management in the UK of the consumer product programmes for Banijay's hugely popular brands across factual, formats, scripted and kid's genres.

CPLG's initial focus will be to develop consumer product programmes for comedy series, The Inbetweeners; hit 1990s game show, The Crystal Maze; popular factual show, Eat Well for Less?; CBeebies hit, Do You Know?; and daytime game show, Tipping Point. Target product categories will include apparel and accessories; gifting; toys and games, including STEM toys; publishing; and promotions.

John Taylor, Managing Director, CPLG UK, said: 'We are incredibly excited to have been selected by Banijay to work on their roster of TV hits, which span a wide variety of genres and have legions of fans up and down the country. Many of the TV programmes have never been extended into consumer products, so we see considerable opportunity to amplify these shows and broaden their appeal through exciting and original product ranges.'

Nick Young, Group Brand & Commercial Director, Banijay Group, said: 'CPLG is the perfect agency to bring some of our key titles to life through extensions that reflect the distinct values of each brand and fan base. With many of our brands exhibiting huge potential in this space, we are looking forward to getting the ball rolling on exploring the licensees and retailers that can help boost the value of our brands via new product offerings.'

About CPLG

CPLG (www.cplg.com) is one of the leading third-party licensing agencies, managing consumer products programmes for some of the world's best loved properties across lifestyle brands, entertainment and classics. CPLG has offices in the UK, Benelux, Nordics, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Middle East, Greece & Turkey, the US and in Russia through its joint venture, CPLG Pullman. The company also has a strategic alliance with the Tycoon Group, the largest licensing network in Latin America. Owned by DHX Media (www.dhxmedia.com) a leader in the creation, production and licensing of family entertainment rights, CPLG has more than 40 years of experience in the licensing industry. It provides each of its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing industry professionals and a fully-integrated product development, legal and accounting service. CPLG believe that collaboration is about clarity, openness and trust, and is widely known for its no-nonsense, straightforward approach - Expert Common Sense.

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global production and distribution company creating premium content for television and multimedia platforms in all genres including entertainment, drama, factual, reality, docudrama and kids programming. With leading production entities in 16 territories, the Group is engaged in strategic partnerships with the best creative talent around the world.

Banijay Group is a confederation of entrepreneurs - encompassing Creativity, Innovation, and Professionalism. Banijay Group unifies talent and personalities, spreading ideas and formats all over the world. Key programmes and formats include Versailles, The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds, Temptation Island, Survivor, Keeping up with the Kardashians, The Real World, Fort Boyard, The Restaurant, Wife Swap, Catch! and Occupied among many others.

Banijay Group is controlled by a company composed of Stéphane Courbit's LOV Group and DeA Communications - a company belonging to De Agostini Group, with Vivendi owning a minority part of the total Group. Banijay Group operates under the direction of Marco Bassetti.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX, NASDAQ: DHXM) is a global children's content and brands company, recognized for such high-profile properties as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise. One of the world's foremost producers of children's shows, DHX Media owns the world's largest independent library of children's content, at 13,000 half-hours. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its global consumer products program. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media operates one of the largest networks of children's channels on YouTube. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has offices worldwide. Visit us at www.dhxmedia.com.