DHX Media : FAMILY CHANNEL DELIVERS FAMILY MIRACLES WITH NEW FALL LINEUP

FALL SCHEDULE FEATURES FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS AND POPULAR SERIES

Toronto, 28 August, 2019 - This fall, Family Channel is turning screen time into family time offering a compelling mix of series and movies that the entire family will enjoy. Throughout the week, the daytime schedule is filled with kids' favorites like Just Add Magic and Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, while the nightly lineup features programming that parents and kids can sit down and watch together. The excitement begins on Monday, September 2, as comic book series Supergirl swoops down onto the network, joining top-rated shows American Ninja Warrior Junior, Top Chef Jr. and Wipeout. Plus, with Family Movie Nights, now playing Thursday - Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Family Channel is the one-stop destination for family entertainment.

'Parents, especially moms, are really craving quality time spent with their children. Our new fall schedule is filled with shows and movies that provide the opportunity for families to enjoy watching television together,' said Katie Gillespie, Marketing Director, DHX Television. 'We're excited to have shows like Supergirl added to our lineup, that complement popular series like X Factor, American Ninja Warrior Junior and Wipeout. These types of programs, combined with dedicated movie nights, give families something to look forward to watching together, offering age appropriate themes that may spark conversation - exactly what we're hoping to achieve with our nightly lineup.'

Below is a detailed listing of series featured in Family's fall schedule. All programming is subject to change.

All Times ET/PT. High-resolution images are available at DHX Television's Media Centre .

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Supergirl - New to Family - Monday - Wednesday at 9 p.m. beginning September 2

Comic book fans won't want to miss this super series which follows Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El, who's kept her superpowers a secret for years. Parents will love it because: It explores important issues like climate change, acceptance and female empowerment. Kids will love it because: It's a new twist on some of their favourite classic superheroes!

Just Like Mom & Dad - New to Family - Weekdays at 6:30 p.m. beginning September 30

Shot before a live studio audience, this hilarious and fun-filled game show celebrates and rewards families for how well they know each other. Parents will love it because: It's a modern re-imagination of the 1980's pop culture phenomena. Kids will love it because: The hilarious Q&As and famous bake-offs.

American Ninja Warrior Junior- Mondays at 8 p.m.

Kids aged 9-14 go head-to-head on the ultimate obstacle course to win the coveted title of American Ninja Warrior Junior! Parents will love it because: It inspires healthy active living. Kids will love it because: Obstacles, like the warped wall, are awesome!

Top Chef Jr. - Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Vanessa Lachey and celebrity chef, Curtis Stone, host this pint-sized cooking competition where kids aged 9-14 face off in a variety of culinary challenges. Parents will love it because: Vanessa Lachey and Curtis Stone are the perfect hosting duo. Kids will love it because: It inspires fun recipes for them to make at home.

Family Movie Night - Thursday - Sunday at 7 p.m.

Family's dedicated movie nights will keep kids and parents entertained well into the weekend. From action and adventure to comedy and fun, there's a fantastic flick for everyone. Families can curl up on the couch and watch popular films like Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, Ramona and Beezus, and The Pursuit of Happiness.

FOR KIDS

Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty - New Series - Weekdays at 4:30 p.m. beginning September 2

This purr-fect animated comedy follows a spirited kitty named Felicity, who acquires magical powers. Part rainbow, part butterfly, part unicorn, Felicity goes on amazing adventures with her best friends.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir - New Episodes - Weekdays at 5:30 p.m. beginning Sept 2

Crime-fighting superhero teenagers Ladybug & Cat Noir are back and ready to save Paris from the evil villain Hawk Moth, who continues to have his sights set on stealing their powers.

Just Add Magic - New Episodes Return - Weekdays at 6 p.m. beginningSeptember 2

When Kelly and her two best friends stumble upon a mysterious cookbook, they discover the book's recipes are far from ordinary - they're magical.

Bajillionaires - New Episodes Return - Weekends at 11:30 a.m. beginning September 7

Max and his team at Smashable Inc. are back with crazier ideas and wackier inventions than ever before.

LEGO Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nublar - Weekdays at 4 p.m. beginning September 2

Newly hired animal behaviourist, Owen Grady, and Assistant Manager of Park Operations, Claire Dearing, team up on Isla Nublar to deal with everything the Jurassic World park throws their way.

FOR PARENTS

The Good Place - New to Family - Mondays at 10 and 10:30 p.m. beginning September 2

Due to an error, self-absorbed Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) arrives at the Good Place after her death. Determined to stay, she tries to become a better person.

For those on the go, the Family Channel App makes it easier than ever for viewers to watch their favorite shows, wherever and whenever they want. Now, finding those shows is even simpler with the Fall on FamilyPlaylist, a specially curated selection of Family's fall programming. Plus, if they've missed an episode or simply want to watch something again, Family OnDemand makes catching up a whole lot easier. For more information, please visit Family.ca .

