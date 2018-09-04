Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DHX Media : FAMILY CHANNEL PROMOTES BULLYING PREVENTION WITH ITS ANNUAL STAND UP! CAMPAIGN

09/04/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

KIDS CAN ENTER TO WIN A STAND UP! RALLY FOR THEIR SCHOOL AT FAMILY.CA

RALLY TOUR HOSTED BY FAMILY ACTORS ALEXANDRA CHAVES AND JOSH BOGERT

Toronto, 4 September 2018 - Family Channel empowers kids to make a positive change in their communities with the launch of its annual Bullying Awareness Week campaign, promoting the message to Stand UP!, not stand by when you see bullying happen. With such an important issue affecting kids globally, the network is raising awareness with an extensive social media campaign running from Sunday, November 18 - Saturday, November 24. Family will also recognize schools that take a stand against bullying with Stand UP! rallies hosted by The Next Step's Alexandra Chaves and Backstage's Josh Bogert. Beginning today, Family.ca is stocked with downloadable resources and activities for kids and teachers, and students can enter for the chance to win a Stand UP! Rally at their school.

[Attachment]

Alexandra Chaves and Josh Bogert host this year's Stand UP! rally tour

'Bullying remains a prevalent issue for kids across Canada which is why we continue to highlight the problem through programming events on our network and by having our Family Channel stars share their own experiences with our viewers,' said Joe Tedesco, Executive Vice President and General Manager, DHX Television. 'We know from our research partners at PREVNet that bullying continues to adapt and by building on last year's social media campaign that put cyberbullying in the spotlight, we continue to promote positivity and awareness by reaching kids and tweens on platforms where bullying happens.'

An integral part of the Bullying Awareness Week campaign, Family Channel is taking the message of bullying prevention directly to students, bringing Stand UP! rallies to selected schools across Canada. The events will be hosted by The Next Step's Alexandra Chaves (Piper) and Backstage's Josh Bogert (Miles), and will include: a collaborative activity led by Family's research partner PREVNet about promoting positivity by spreading kindness; and a special presentation on leadership by Recess Guardians, who are joining the rally tour for the first time. Recess Guardians is a charitable organization dedicated to bringing play back into recess by building kids' leadership abilities while encouraging healthy lifestyles. Kids can enter to win one of three rallies by visiting Family.ca and explaining how their school stands up to bullying. The contest is currently open and runs until 5 p.m. ET on Monday, October 15.

Those interested in learning more about Family Channel's annual Bullying Awareness Week campaign can visit Family.ca/StandUp. In addition to contest details, the webpage offers bullying prevention-themed downloadable resources including tip sheets and activities for students and teachers, prepared by PREVNet in both French and English. During Bullying Awareness Week in November, Family will air bullying prevention-themed programming and special messages from network stars speaking about their personal experiences with the issue.

Family Channel co-founded Bullying Awareness Week in 2003 and developed the Stand UP! campaign in association with PREVNet (Promoting Relationships and Eliminating Violence Network), a national network of Canadian researchers, community organizations and governments committed to ending bullying and promoting positive relationships.

About PREVNet
Promoting Relationships and Eliminating Violence Network (PREVNet) is a national network comprised of 130 leading Canadian research scientists and their students from 27 universities, and 61 national youth-serving organizations. Launched in 2006 with the Networks of Centres of Excellence, PREVNet's mission is to stop bullying in Canada and to promote safe and healthy relationships for all Canadian children and youth. Led by Scientific Co-Directors, Dr. Debra Pepler of York University and Dr. Wendy Craig of Queen's University, this national knowledge mobilization network is the first of its kind in Canada, providing an unprecedented opportunity for social-cultural change. For more information, please visit www.prevnet.ca.

Family Channel offers the best in family television entertainment in a premium, high-definition, multiplatform environment. Dedicated to celebrating family life and providing a daily vacation for Canadian families, Family airs a unique mix of top-rated Canadian and acquired series, movies and specials. Family Channel subscribers have access to the Family Channel App, Family OnDemand and Family Online at no additional cost, to see hit movies and series when they want them, where they want them. Visit us at Family.ca.

About DHX Television DHX Television is composed of Family Channel, Family CHRGD, Family Jr. and Télémagino, and is part of DHX Media Ltd., a leading creator, producer, marketer and broadcaster of family entertainment. Dedicated to celebrating family fun, DHX Television delivers best-in-class programming through premium subscriptions and its original production mandate, and creates and produces captivating in-market events that appeal to Canadian families. DHX Television is home to world-renowned series including The Next Step, Degrassi: Next Class and Teletubbies. DHX Media Ltd. has offices globally, and is traded on the NASDAQ and Toronto Stock Exchange.

-30-

For additional information, please contact:
Joanna Landsberg
Manager, Communications - DHX Television
416.977.7458
joanna.landsberg@dhxmedia.com

Disclaimer

DHX Media Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 14:16:01 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
