DHX Media Ltd.    DHX

DHX Media : MI-PAC LAUNCHES LIMITED EDITION PEANUTS ACCESSORIES COLLECTION

09/26/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

London, 26th September 2019: Global accessories brand Mi-Pac has launched a limited-edition Peanuts collection in a collaboration brokered by WildBrain CPLG, on behalf of Peanuts Worldwide.

The capsule collection includes street-wear inspired cross-body bum bags and backpacks in three unique designs, each with a Mi-Pac twist.

Using iconic illustrations from Charles M. Schulz, the collection pays homage to Snoopy and the Peanuts gang including Snoopy's super chilled alter-ego 'Joe Cool'.

Designs include an understated monochrome Snoopy silhouette print and a colourful and bold repeat pattern featuring multiple characters from the classic comic strip.

John Taylor, Managing Director WildBrain CPLG UK and France, said: 'This is a truly wonderful collaboration perfect for Peanuts fans of all ages. Mi-Pac have done a fantastic job bringing Snoopy and friends to life in a timeless accessories collection.'

The Mi-Pac x Peanuts collection is available to buy at mi-pac.com, asos.com and select retailers in the UK and France.

For more information, please contact:

Victoria Whellans, Senior Business Development Manager, Brands, WildBrain CPLG
+44 (0)208 563 6400
victoria.whellans@cplg.com

About Peanuts

Charles M. Schulz first introduced the world to the Peanuts characters in 1950, when the Peanuts comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. The new series Snoopy in Space will be launching on AppleTV+ on November 1, 2019. Peanuts animated specials and series air on major networks and streaming services, including ABC, Cartoon Network and Boomerang in the U.S., Family Channel in Canada, and the WildBrain Spark network on YouTube. Fans also enjoy Peanuts through thousands of consumer products around the world, amusement parks attractions, cultural events, social media, and a daily comic strip available in all formats from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students. The Peanuts characters and related intellectual property are 41% owned by WildBrain (TSX: DHX, NASDAQ: DHXM), 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by family of Charles M. Schulz.

About Mi-Pac

Mi-Pac are a global accessories brand, available in over 20 international markets. Both functional and fashionable and available in an array of block colours, premium finishes and Mi-Pac signature prints. Exceptional design at great value.

About WildBrain CPLG

WildBrain CPLG is one of the world's leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, with offices in the UK, Benelux, Nordics, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Greece & Turkey, Russia, the Middle East, and the US. With more than 40 years of experience in the licensing industry, WildBrain CPLG provides each of its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing industry professionals and a fully integrated product development, legal and accounting service. WildBrain CPLG believe that collaboration is about clarity, openness and trust, and is widely known for its no-nonsense, straightforward approach - Expert Common Sense. Please contact us or visit the WildBrain CPLG website for more information: www.cplg.com.

Disclaimer

DHX Media Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 18:02:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
