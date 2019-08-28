Log in
DHX Media : NEW ANIMATED SERIES REV & ROLL ZOOMS ON TO FAMILY JR. SEPTEMBER 2

08/28/2019 | 02:06pm EDT

FROM THE CREATORS OF KATE & MIM-MIM

Toronto, 28 August, 2019 - Family Jr. is putting the pedal to the metal this fall with the premiere of the brand new animated series Rev & Roll. Created by mom and dad duo, Scott and Julie Stewart (the masterminds behind Kate and Mim-Mim), the action-packed show follows 8-year-old Rev, and his best friend Rumble - a powerful truck with a puppy personality - as they go on wild adventures in their town of Fender Bend! The preschool series races into Family Jr.'s fall lineup on Monday, September 2 at 8 a.m. ET, airing alongside new episodes of Grizzy and The Lemmings and Mighty Mike.


Rev & Roll was created by Canadian parents who saw a gap in the kids' entertainment world for a series inclusive of free-range freedom and outdoor adventure themes. Watch an interview with the creators here.

Surrounded by mountains to climb, canyons to jump, forest trails to blaze, and miles of open road, Rev and Rumble's world is a high-octane wilderness playground fueled by imagination, exploration and full-throttle fun. As part of a ranching family and the tight-knit community of Fender Bend, the duo live in a revved up world where vehicles live side-by-side with their human best friends. Whether they're helping Rev's family on the ranch, wheeling around town, or roaring through the surrounding wilderness, each day brings epic adventures, new challenges and an important lesson to learn. Following the premiere, episodes of Rev & Rollwill air daily at 8 a.m. ET and will also be available on Family Jr. OnDemand and the Family Channel App.

Rev & Roll headlines Family Jr.'s fall lineup, pulling up next to some of the network's most popular shows including Polly Pocket, Chip and Potato, Daniel Tiger's Neighbourhood, Grizzy and the Lemmings and Mighty Mike. The September schedule also features exciting adventures from Fireman Sam such as Fireman Sam: Alien Alert! The Movie and Fireman Sam: Set for Action airing on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month. Check local listings for details.

-30-

Family Jr. is a premium, multiplatform channel available to English-language subscribers across Canada. Committed to capturing young minds and engaging young hearts, Family Jr., and its complementary French service, Télémagino, inspires imagination and make-believe at every turn with renowned Canadian series and popular preschool brands. Ensuring access is available to subscribers when they want it, where they want it, Family Jr. is also available through Family Jr. OnDemand and the Family Channel App at no additional cost. Visit us at FamilyJr.ca.

About DHX Television
About DHX Television
DHX Television is composed of Family Channel, Family CHRGD, Family Jr. and Télémagino, and is part of DHX Media Ltd., a leading creator, producer, marketer and broadcaster of family entertainment. Dedicated to celebrating family fun, DHX Television delivers best-in-class programming and hosts captivating live events that appeal to Canadian families. DHX Television is home to world-renowned series including The Next Step, America Ninja Warrior Jr. and Chip and Potato.

For additional information, please contact:

Joanna Landsberg
Publicity Manager - DHX Television
416.977.7458
joanna.landsberg@dhxmedia.com

Disclaimer

DHX Media Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 18:05:02 UTC
