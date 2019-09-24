Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  DHX Media Ltd.    DHX   CA2524061520

DHX MEDIA LTD.

(DHX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DHX Media : WILDBRAIN CPLG APPOINTED BENELUX LICENSING AGENT FOR HAMSTA WORLD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:37am EDT

WildBrain CPLG and Happy Ink join forces to strengthen and grow the presence of Hamsta World in the Benelux

Amstelveen, Netherlands, 24th September 2019: Happy Ink has appointed leading licensing agency WildBrain CPLG to represent the Hamsta property in the Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg).

Da Hamstas are a group of funny furballs with big mouths and even bigger personalities. Hearing them chat each other up in their crazy language, Hamstanglish, you'll notice these quirky characters are not the brainiest. But what they lack in smarts, they make up for in sass.

Created in Amsterdam by Saskia Keiser, Hamsta embarked on its licensing programme just over two years ago. Since its launch, the brand has secured international partners and presence in over 34 countries and seven territories.

Da spunky Hamstas have been making quite the noise on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Sharing their hangry thoughts and funny business (though never their food), da Hamstas are connecting to boys and girls around the globe. Their cheeky adventures rallied over 5 million views on YouTube, 277 million views on GIPHY and 1.4 million views on TikTok.

WildBrain Spark, a leading digital kids' network and studio, are also working with Happy Ink to run a three-month pilot programme to distribute nine pieces of Hamsta parody content across the WildBrain Spark Hub Channels to expand the reach and open the content up to wider global audiences.

Brenda Draaisma, General Manager WildBrain CPLG Benelux, said: 'We were immediately drawn to the look and feel of the Hamsta World brand. The simplicity and the use of colour in the design is fully on trend. We look forward to working closely with the team to create innovative products that will not only expand the brand throughout the Benelux but will also communicate the fun behind the brand. We will support an extensive licensing and promotional programme already in place, as well as tap into fresh opportunities with a focus on collaborations, toys, loyalty and collectibles.

Saskia Keiser, Executive Creative Director and Founder of Happy Ink, added: 'We are so honoured to have WildBrain CPLG represent our quirky Hamstas in their home country. They are such a strong ally to help spread da Hamstas happy and hungry message and to help us team up with a broad range of licensing products in the Benelux.'

For more information, please contact:

Victoria Whellans, Senior Business Development Manager, Brands, WildBrain CPLG
+44 (0)208 563 6400
victoria.whellans@cplg.com

For press images, please contact:

Hamsta World PR Manager Christy Ju at +31 648401495 or email christy@hamsta.world

About WildBrain CPLG

WildBrain CPLG is one of the world's leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, with offices in the UK, Benelux, Nordics, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Greece & Turkey, Russia, the Middle East, and the US. With more than 40 years of experience in the licensing industry, WildBrain CPLG provides each of its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing industry professionals and a fully integrated product development, legal and accounting service. WildBrain CPLG believe that collaboration is about clarity, openness and trust, and is widely known for its no-nonsense, straightforward approach - Expert Common Sense. Please contact us or visit the WildBrain CPLG website for more information: www.cplg.com.

About WildBrain Spark

WildBrain Spark builds brands through the management and creation of preschool and children's entertainment content on platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Video Direct and ROKU. WildBrain Spark's branded YouTube network is one of the largest of its kind, featuring more than 225,000 videos for over 650 kids' brands in over 20 languages. One in three kids worldwide with access to YouTube watch video content on the WildBrain Spark network*, which has over 109 million subscribers, and generated over 166 billion minutes of watch time across 33 billion views from July 2018 through June 2019.

Connecting kids' content owners and creators with advertisers in the Advertising Video-on-Demand (AVOD) space, the WildBrain Spark network features much of our own library of 13,000 half-hours of kids' and family content, including Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Degrassi and Yo Gabba Gabba!, as well as popular third-party brands such as Fireman Sam, Curious George, Shopkins and Ben 10. WildBrain Spark Studios also specialises in the creation of new, original content for its network, such as animated and live-action shorts; toy-play and stop-motion videos; preschool counting and alphabet videos; nursery rhymes and more.

*Every 90 days excluding China.

Disclaimer

DHX Media Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 12:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DHX MEDIA LTD.
08:37aDHX MEDIA : Wildbrain cplg appointed benelux licensing agent for hamsta world
PU
09/23DHX MEDIA : REPORTS Q4 AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES NAME CHAN..
PU
09/12DHX MEDIA : Cplg expands representation of sony pictures consumer products in em..
PU
09/05DHX MEDIA : Cplg appointed licensing agent for banijay uk
PU
08/28DHX MEDIA : Family channel delivers family miracles with new fall lineup
PU
08/28DHX MEDIA : New animated series rev & roll zooms on to family jr. september 2
PU
08/14DHX MEDIA : Anna artyukhova promoted to managing director for russia and cis at ..
PU
08/09DHX MEDIA : Wildbrain heading to moominvalley
PU
07/29DHX MEDIA : Brands launches exclusive in the night garden product range with hom..
PU
07/26DHX MEDIA : Cplg to represent carte blanche group in benelux, nordics & cee
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 452 M
EBIT 2020 65,8 M
Net income 2020 -41,8 M
Debt 2020 520 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -45,3x
P/E ratio 2021 362x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
EV / Sales2021 1,55x
Capitalization 244 M
Chart DHX MEDIA LTD.
Duration : Period :
DHX Media Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DHX MEDIA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,04  CAD
Last Close Price 1,81  CAD
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Patrick Donovan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Josh Scherba President
Aaron Sholom Ames Chief Integration Officer
Douglas Edward John Lamb Chief Financial Officer
Donald Arthur Wright Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DHX MEDIA LTD.-27.23%184
VIVENDI17.34%33 413
BOLLORÉ8.40%12 208
VIACOM INC.-2.72%10 182
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.1.18%6 305
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-4.16%5 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group