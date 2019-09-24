DHX Media : WILDBRAIN CPLG APPOINTED BENELUX LICENSING AGENT FOR HAMSTA WORLD

WildBrain CPLG and Happy Ink join forces to strengthen and grow the presence of Hamsta World in the Benelux

Amstelveen, Netherlands, 24th September 2019: Happy Ink has appointed leading licensing agency WildBrain CPLG to represent the Hamsta property in the Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg).

Da Hamstas are a group of funny furballs with big mouths and even bigger personalities. Hearing them chat each other up in their crazy language, Hamstanglish, you'll notice these quirky characters are not the brainiest. But what they lack in smarts, they make up for in sass.

Created in Amsterdam by Saskia Keiser, Hamsta embarked on its licensing programme just over two years ago. Since its launch, the brand has secured international partners and presence in over 34 countries and seven territories.

Da spunky Hamstas have been making quite the noise on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Sharing their hangry thoughts and funny business (though never their food), da Hamstas are connecting to boys and girls around the globe. Their cheeky adventures rallied over 5 million views on YouTube, 277 million views on GIPHY and 1.4 million views on TikTok.

WildBrain Spark, a leading digital kids' network and studio, are also working with Happy Ink to run a three-month pilot programme to distribute nine pieces of Hamsta parody content across the WildBrain Spark Hub Channels to expand the reach and open the content up to wider global audiences.

Brenda Draaisma, General Manager WildBrain CPLG Benelux, said: 'We were immediately drawn to the look and feel of the Hamsta World brand. The simplicity and the use of colour in the design is fully on trend. We look forward to working closely with the team to create innovative products that will not only expand the brand throughout the Benelux but will also communicate the fun behind the brand. We will support an extensive licensing and promotional programme already in place, as well as tap into fresh opportunities with a focus on collaborations, toys, loyalty and collectibles.

Saskia Keiser, Executive Creative Director and Founder of Happy Ink, added: 'We are so honoured to have WildBrain CPLG represent our quirky Hamstas in their home country. They are such a strong ally to help spread da Hamstas happy and hungry message and to help us team up with a broad range of licensing products in the Benelux.'

