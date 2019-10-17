Log in
DHX Media : dba WildBrain) Announces Board Member Resignation

0
10/17/2019 | 07:01am EDT

HALIFAX, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - DHX Media Ltd. (dba WildBrain) ("WildBrain" or the "Company") (TSX: DHX, NASDAQ: DHXM) today announced that Michael Donovan has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors.

DHX Media Ltd. (dba WildBrain) (CNW Group/DHX Media Ltd. (dba WildBrain))

Don Wright, Chair of the Board of Directors, said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Michael for his many years of leadership and vision as a founder, director and officer of the Company. We wish Michael well with his future endeavors."

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we make great content for kids and families. With over 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library – one of the world's most extensive – we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. Our shows are seen in more than 150 countries on over 500 telecasters and streaming platforms. Our AVOD business – WildBrain Spark – offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, with over 109 million subscribers. We also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most-viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DHX) and the NASDAQ (DHXM). Visit us at www.wildbrain.com.

On September 23, 2019, DHX Media Ltd. announced it is rebranding as "WildBrain".

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to the Company including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategies and operational activities of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include the risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis, which also form part of the Company's annual report on Form 40-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhx-media-dba-wildbrain-announces-board-member-resignation-300940110.html

SOURCE DHX Media Ltd. (dba WildBrain)


© PRNewswire 2019
0
