DHX MEDIA VV : to Present at the B. Riley FBR Annual Consumer & Media Conference

10/03/2018 | 03:13am CEST

HALIFAX, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - DHX Media (or the "Company") (TSX: DHX, NASDAQ: DHXM), a global children's content and brands company, announces that David Regan, EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development, will be presenting at the B. Riley FBR Annual Consumer & Media Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, October 4 at 8:30-8:55 AM ET in the St. Germain III room at the Sofitel New York Hotel. The presentation will also be webcast at the following link: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/brileyfbr2/dhxm.

DHX Media Ltd. (CNW Group/DHX Media Ltd.)

About DHX Media
DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX, NASDAQ: DHXM) is a global children's content and brands company, recognized for such high-profile properties as PeanutsTeletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise. One of the world's foremost producers of children's shows, DHX Media owns the world's largest independent library of children's content, at 13,000 half-hours. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its global consumer products program. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media operates one of the largest networks of children's channels on YouTube. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has offices worldwide. Visit us at www.dhxmedia.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhx-media-to-present-at-the-b-riley-fbr-annual-consumer--media-conference-300723337.html

SOURCE DHX Media Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
