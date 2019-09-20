DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : 2019 EGM October Announcement

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A. ("DIA" or the "Company"), in accordance with Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act and implementing regulations, hereby communicates and discloses the following: RELEVANT INFORMATION The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to call an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in the registered office in Las Rozas - Madrid, at calle Jacinto Benavente, 2-A, Edificio Tripark, on October 22, 2019 at 09:00 hours on first and only call. The full call notice is attached. The proposed resolutions prepared by the Board of Directors, together with the remaining documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting (in particular, the mandatory reports from the directors regarding the proposed resolutions that require such report), are available to the shareholders at the registered office indicated above and on the corporate website (www.diacorporate.com). * * * Madrid, September 20, 2019 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. Álvaro López-Jorrín Secretary of the Board of Directors

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A. Special Shareholders' Meeting Pursuant to a resolution of the Board of Directors, a Special Shareholders' Meeting of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. (the "Company"), is called to be held at the registered office in Las Rozas - Madrid, at the registered office at calle Jacinto Benavente 2-A, Edificio Tripark, on October 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., in accordance with the following: AGENDA Approval of the Company´s individual balance sheet of June 30, 2019. Offsetting of losses and share capital reduction aiming to restore the balance and structure of the Company's net equity. Offsetting of losses against reserves. Share capital reduction in the amount of EUR 56,021,086.17 by decreasing the par value of the Company's shares by EUR 0.09 to offset losses and amendment of article 5º of the articles of association. Share capital increase for a nominal amount of EUR 60,555,224.66 through the issue and putting into circulation of 6,055,522,466 new ordinary shares of EUR

0.01 par value each, with a share premium of EUR 0.09 and for an effective amount of 605,552,246.60, in two separate tranches of (i) capitalization of credits, and (ii) cash contributions (and, potentially, capitalization of credits), with recognition of shareholders' preferential subscription rights and incomplete subscription provision. Delegation to the Board of Directors, with powers to sub- delegate, of the necessary powers to execute the resolution and to set the conditions in all matters not provided for by the General Shareholders' Meeting, according to article 297.1(a) of the Spanish Companies Act, as well as to amend article 5 of the company's articles of association. Delegation of powers to formalize, interpret, rectify and implement the resolutions adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting. PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS Shareholders representing at least 3% of the share capital may submit reasoned proposals for resolutions on items included on the agenda. This right shall be exercised by serving notice by duly authenticated means (including the relevant documentation evidencing shareholder status) that must be received at the registered office (calle Jacinto Benavente 2-A, Edificio Tripark, 28232 Las Rozas - Madrid) within five days of the publication of this call notice.

RIGHT TO ATTEND AND RIGHT OF REPRESENTATION All shareholders may attend the Shareholders' Meeting, regardless of the number of shares they own, provided they are registered on the relevant register of book entries at least five days in advance of the scheduled date of the Shareholders' Meeting. All shareholders entitled to attend the Shareholders' Meeting may be represented thereat by another person, who need not be a shareholder. Proxies must be granted in writing, by means of the completion and signature of the relevant attendance, proxy and voting card by the shareholder granting the proxy. Exercise of the right of representation shall be governed by the provisions of the Capital Companies Law, the corporate bylaws and the Shareholders' Meeting Regulations. Shareholders may obtain their attendance, proxy and remote voting cards from the IBERCLEAR member entities with which their shares are deposited. REPRESENTATION AND VOTING USING MEANS OF DISTANCE COMMUNICATION Shareholders may grant a proxy or cast their vote prior to the Shareholders' Meeting by using the following means of distance communication: Postal correspondence: by sending the original attendance, proxy and remote voting card, with the relevant section duly completed and signed, to the Company at the following address: calle Jacinto Benavente 2-A, Edificio Tripark, 28232 Las Rozas - Madrid. Electronic correspondence: via the Company's website ( www.diacorporate.com ), by accessing the page provided for such purpose and following the established procedure. To do so, shareholders must have a qualified or advanced electronic signature, based on a recognized and valid electronic certificate, on the terms provided for in Electronic Signature Law 59/2003, of December 19, 2003, issued by the Spanish Public Certification Authority (CERES), dependent on the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre - Real Casa de la Moneda (FNMT-RCM) or an electronic national identity document (DNIe). In order to be valid, all proxies granted and all votes cast using means of distance communication must be received by the Company at least 24 hours in advance of the date scheduled for the Shareholders' Meeting. Attendance in person at the Shareholders' Meeting by any shareholder who has previously granted a proxy or cast a vote using means of distance communication shall render said proxy or vote null and void. - 3 -

RIGHT OF INFORMATION As from the date of publication of this call notice, shareholders shall have the right to examine and obtain at the registered office of the Company and to request that a copy be sent to them, immediately and free of charge, of the full text of the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors regarding the items on the agenda, the individual balance sheet of the Company as of June 30, 2019 together with the auditors' report, the reports issued by the Board of Directors in relation to items 2 and 3 on the agenda and the special report of the auditor of the Company regarding the proposed capital increase with capitalization of credits pursuant to item 3 on the agenda in accordance with article 301 of the Companies Law. All of the above documents may also be consulted on the Company's website (www.diacorporate.com). In accordance with the provisions of the Capital Companies Law, up until the fifth day before the date scheduled for the Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders may request from the Company (by delivering a request to the registered office or sending it to the Company's registered office at calle Jacinto Benavente 2-A, Edificio Tripark, 28232 Las Rozas - Madrid) any information or clarification they deem necessary or submit any questions they consider pertinent in relation to the items on the agenda and regarding any information accessible to the public that may have been provided by the Company to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission since the date of the last Shareholders' Meeting. SHAREHOLDERS' ELECTRONIC FORUM In accordance with the legislation in force, a Shareholders' Electronic Forum has been set up on the Company's website (www.diacorporate.com) which shall be used in accordance with its legal purpose and with the operating rules and guarantees established by the Company, and may be accessed by duly-authenticated shareholders or groups of shareholders. DATA PROTECTION Personal data (i) that the shareholders and, if applicable, the representatives may provide to the Company in order to exercise or delegate their rights to attend, to grant a proxy and to vote at the General Meeting; or (ii) that are provided for such purposes by banking institutions and brokerage firms and companies with which such shareholders have deposited or maintain their shares, or by the entity legally authorised to maintain the book-entry register, IBERCLEAR will be processed by Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. with corporate domicile at Parque Empresarial de las Rozas - Edif. Tripark, calle Jacinto Benavente, nº 2-A, 28232 de Las Rozas-Madrid as data controller, in order to develop, manage and control the exercise of the shareholder's rights at its General Meeting, as well as the existing shareholding relationship, to manage and control the holding of the General Meeting, and to comply with its legal duties. - 4 -

If the shareholder includes in the attendance, proxy and voting card personal data referred to other natural person different from the holder and if a third party attends the meeting as representative of the shareholder, the shareholder must inform them of the provisions contained in these paragraphs with regard to the processing and free movement of personal data and comply with any other requirements that may be applicable for the lawful disclosure of the personal data to the Company, without having to make any other additional action in terms vis-à-vis the data subjects. Personal data will be kept during the shareholding relationship and, once finalised, during a period of 6 years exclusively for the purposes of serving any legal or contractual action, or, exceptionally, for the period during which any kind of liability may arise from a legal or contractual obligation applicable to DIA. The processing of personal data is necessary for the aforementioned purposes and the legal bases of the processing are based in the shareholding relationship and in the compliance with legal obligations. Data will be communicated to the Notary which, as the case may be, attends the General Meeting and certifies its content, and may be provided to any third parties exercising the right to information as provided by law, or be available to the public to the extent it appears in the documentation available on the website of (www.diacorporate.com). The data subjects may exercise their rights of access, rectification, erasure, objection, restriction of processing, data portability or any other right recognised by the applicable data protection regulation, in the terms legally provided, by post mail to the indicated address or by e-mail to the e-mail address proteccion.datos@diagroup.com, providing a photocopy of his/her ID or equivalent identification document. Likewise, we inform you that you can contact the e-mail address dpo.es@diagroup.com in order to discuss any aspect in relation with the data processing carried out by DIA. If appropriate, the data subjects may lodge a complaint with the applicable supervisory authority; in Spain, it is the Spanish Data Protection Agency (Agencia Española de Protección de Datos). For further information, please consult www.aepd.es. Madrid, September 20, 2019. The Board Secretary, Álvaro López-Jorrín Hernández. - 5 -

