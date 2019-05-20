DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Board of Directors Renovation

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. ("DIA" or the "Company"), in accordance with Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act and implementing regulations, hereby communicates and discloses the following:

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Once the National Securities Market Commission ("CNMV") published on 17 May 2019 the positive result of the voluntary tender offer launched by L1R Invest1 Holdings S.à r.l. ("LetterOne") for the acquisition of shares of the Company, and after the communication of the privileged information (información privilegiada) published by LetterOne on 20 May 2019 (with registry number 278438), the Board of Directors has been renewed in the following terms:

(i)The resignations submitted by Mr. Richard Golding, Mr. Mariano Martín Mampaso, Mr. Antonio Urcelay Alonso, Ms. María Garaña Corces, Mr. Julián Díaz González, Ms. Angela Spindler and Mr. Borja de la Cierva Álvarez de Sotomayor as directors and members of the committees of the Board of Directors of the Company due to the positive result of the aforementioned voluntary tender offer launched by LetterOne and the subsequent change of control of the Company have been accepted.

(ii)Mr. Stephan DuCharme, Mr. Michael Joseph Casey, Mr. Sergio Antonio Ferreira Dias and Mr. Karl-Heinz Holland have been appointed as external proprietary directors (at LetterOne's proposal) and Mr. Christian Couvreux and Mr. José Wahnon Levy as independent directors, all by means of the co-optation procedure.

Likewise, the following appointments have also been performed within the Board of Directors and its committees:

(i)Mr. Stephan DuCharme has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

(ii)Mr. Karl-Heinz Holland has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

(iii)Mr. Christian Couvreux, Mr Stephan DuCharme and Mr Jaime García-Legaz Ponce have been appointed members of the Appointments and Remunerations Committee.

(iv)Mr. Sergio Antonio Ferreira Dias and Mr. José Wahnon Levy have been appointed members of the Audit and Compliance Committee.

Finally, the resignations submitted by the current Secretary and Vice-Secretary of the Board of Directors, Mr. Ramiro Rivera Romero and Mr. Miguel Ángel Iglesias Peinado, have been accepted, and Mr. Álvaro López-Jorrín Hernández and Ms. Lisa Giroux have