DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Capital Increase closing

NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACIÓN, S.A. ("DIA" or the "Company"), in accordance with the provisions of Article 226 of the Securities Market Act and implementing regulations, communicates and makes public the following

INSIDE INFORMATION

In accordance with the prospectus of the Company's share capital increase (the "Capital Increase"), which was approved by the National Securities Market Commission on 25 October 2019 (the "Prospectus"), and following the communication of Inside Information disclosed today, it is hereby communicated the final results of the Capital Increase:

During the Preferential Subscription Period, a total of 1,313,063,440 New Shares, representing 70.128% of the total amount of the Second Tranche of the Capital Increase have been subscribed for a total effective amount of EUR 131,306,344.00. During the Additional Allocation Period, a total of 71,732,031 New Shares, representing 3.836% of the total amount of the Second Tranche of the Capital Increase have been subscribed for a total effective amount of EUR 7,173,203.10. During the Discretionary Allocation Period, a total of 485,176,999 New Shares, representing 25.946% of the total amount of the Second Tranche of the Capital Increase have been subscribed for a total effective amount of EUR 48,517,699.90.

As a result, the Company informs that the Capital Increase has been fully subscribed, which implies the issuance of 6,055,522,466 New Shares for a total effective amount of EUR 605,552,246.60.

LetterOne has subscribed, together with the New Shares subscribed in the First Tranche of the Capital Increase, a total of 4,562,191,872 New Shares, representing 75.339% of the total amount of the Capital Increase for a total effective amount of EUR 456,219,187.20. Therefore, LetterOne's stake in the Company will increase from 69.759% held prior to the Capital Increase to 74.819% after its completion. All the New Shares subscribed by LetterOne have been disbursed by compensation of part of the amount of the credits that LetterOne holds against the Company under the PPLs, in accordance with the terms and conditions foreseen in the Prospectus.

The disbursement of the New Shares will take place on 22 November 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Prospectus.