DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Fulfillment of conditions precedent

1. TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Pursuant to article 226 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act and development regulation, Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, S.A. ("DIA" or the "Company") hereby informs about and discloses the following:

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

By means of the communication of privileged information published by the Company on 25 June 2019 (registration number 279560) (the "Communication"), the Company informed the market that it had reached an agreement with all the lenders of its syndicated bank debt (the "Syndicated Lenders") regarding the terms on which, subject to the fulfilment or waiver of the conditions precedent set forth below (the "Conditions Precedent"), the relevant syndicated bank debt facilities (the "Syndicated Facilities") would be amended and restated.

The Conditions Precedent to which the effectiveness of the agreement with the Syndicated Lenders was subject included, amongst others:

conditions precedent which are customary in this type of agreements (such as the delivery of certain documentation and confirmation that no event of default has occurred and is continuing): the condition that at least EUR 490 million is injected into, or is made available to, the Company via share capital increase or profit participating loans (after deduction of associated fees); and the condition that DIA has received additional binding commitments in relation to the Supplier Tranche (as defined in Schedule 1 of the Communication) for an amount of EUR 9.2 million, so that the Supplier Tranche is fully covered in the initial projected amount of EUR 80 million; the Company being entitled to waive this condition at its sole discretion.

By means of this communication, the Company discloses to the market that the agent of the Syndicated Facilities has confirmed to the Company that all the Conditions Precedent have been fulfilled, or waived, as applicable, in the terms described below: