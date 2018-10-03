Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Goldman Sachs raises stake in Spain's DIA to more than 15 percent

10/03/2018 | 02:28pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

MADRID (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has raised its stake in Spanish supermarket chain DIA to 15.8 percent from 14.5 percent, a regulatory filing showed shortly after the discounter's main shareholder disclosed it had raised its own holding close to the legal threshold for a full takeover bid.

The U.S. investment bank now holds 1.5 percent of DIA directly and 14.3 percent through derivatives, a filing with Spain's market regulator CNMV showed.

A long economic crisis helped boost DIA's market share but it has struggled since an economic rebound put more cash in Spaniards' pockets.

It has lost more than two thirds of its market value since its 2015 peak.

Last week, shareholder LetterOne, controlled by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, stoked speculation it might launch a takeover bid after it informed the regulator it had raised its stake to 29 percent.

Under Spanish law, an investor must launch a full takeover bid once its stake reaches 30 percent stake.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Isla Binnie; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 011 M
EBIT 2018 253 M
Net income 2018 108 M
Debt 2018 999 M
Yield 2018 7,59%
P/E ratio 2018 10,73
P/E ratio 2019 9,31
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 1 241 M
Chart DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION
Duration : Period :
DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,04 €
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Coto Gutiérrez Chief Executive Officer
Ana María Llopis Rivas Non-Executive Chairman
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases Senior Manager-Operations
Antonio Arnanz Martin Chief Financial Officer
Julián Díaz González Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION-53.67%1 438
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.54%39 827
SYSCO CORPORATION20.25%38 089
TESCO12.40%29 956
AHOLD DELHAIZE5.64%27 981
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.71%26 455
