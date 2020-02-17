DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Group appoints Marcelo Maia as Executive Chairman for Brazil

São Paulo, 17 February2020.

Marcelo Maia joins the business today to lead DIA Brazil and its turnaround and growth. This appointment reflects the DIA Group strategy of strong market localization and to place the emphasis on the local business; building experienced, national country teams, led by people with a deep and direct knowledge of the market in which it operates.

With over 20 years of retail experience in Brazil at the helm of reference companies and in the public sector; Marcelo Maia as Executive Chairman of DIA Brazil will work with the 6,800 employees and 350 franchisees to best serve the needs of Brazilian customers through 883 points of sale with a strong position and local presence in Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul e São Paulo. Marcelo Maia will be responsible for designing and implementing the operating model which will drive performance throughout the business.

Most of Marcelo's professional career was developed in retail sector. In 2002, he joined Group Maia as a Shareholder and run Lojas Maia from João Pessoa (PB) as CEO until 2010 (founding LM Maia Properties, Móveis AIAM Industry and FSV Financial within the Group). Later he was responsible for the merger of the company with the retailer Magazine Luiza where he also held the position of Regional Director, with an emphasis on the Northeast Brazilian market. He also served as a government official, having held the position of National Secretary for Trade and Services of the Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services and Member of the Board of BNDESPar between 2015 and 2017. After an academic period at London Business School and before accepting the challenge of DIA Brasil, Maia served as Executive Director at the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF).

'I would like to welcome Marcelo Maia and thank him for joining our Company. DIA Brazil is a core market for our Group. At the helm of DIA Brazil, Marcelo experience and knowledge will be a great attribute to the local team and the business will successfully evolve and become a reference for our clients as well as for the industry.' said Karl-Heinz Holland, CEO, DIA Group.

'I am delighted to join DIA as I see a big potential in the Company's proximity approach to the customers; this challenge motivated me to lead the turnaround process. I will work hard to ensure that the business is focused on clients and excellence. Together, with the talented professionals throughout the Company, we will meet our objectives and ambitions. We will all work to ensure that DIA is a preferred choice for local customers', concluded Marcelo Maia, Executive Chairman, DIA Brazil.

Marcelo Maia career highlights.