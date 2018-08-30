DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Group joins Horizon International Services

DIA Group has joined the Horizon International Services negotiation platform, with the aim of improving competitiveness with the major manufacturers' brand suppliers and providing consumers with a better offer in terms of stock and price. This alliance, which is based on principles of balanced and innovative collaboration, was announced in June of this year by Auchan Retail, Casino Group and Metro.

Horizon International Services is a platform for negotiating the conditions of international services with the major manufacturers and will not affect own-brand or fresh products.

The alliance will become operational once approval has been granted by the competition authorities in the countries that should be notified of the operation. The commercial policy of each company will continue to apply independently.