DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion    DIA   ES0126775032

DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIME (DIA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/30 09:42:36 am
2.182 EUR   -2.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DIA Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion : Group joins Horizon International Services

0
08/30/2018 | 09:07am CEST

DIA Group has joined the Horizon International Services negotiation platform, with the aim of improving competitiveness with the major manufacturers' brand suppliers and providing consumers with a better offer in terms of stock and price. This alliance, which is based on principles of balanced and innovative collaboration, was announced in June of this year by Auchan Retail, Casino Group and Metro.

Horizon International Services is a platform for negotiating the conditions of international services with the major manufacturers and will not affect own-brand or fresh products.

The alliance will become operational once approval has been granted by the competition authorities in the countries that should be notified of the operation. The commercial policy of each company will continue to apply independently.

Disclaimer

DIA - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación SA published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 07:06:15 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 060 M
EBIT 2018 257 M
Net income 2018 115 M
Debt 2018 1 022 M
Yield 2018 6,58%
P/E ratio 2018 11,14
P/E ratio 2019 9,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 1 410 M
Chart DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION
Duration : Period :
DIA-Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,16 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ricardo Curràs de Don Pablos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana María Llopis Rivas Non-Executive Chairman
Diego Cavestany de Dalmases Senior Manager-Operations
Antonio Arnanz Martin Chief Financial Officer
Julián Díaz González Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION-47.94%1 649
SYSCO CORPORATION22.51%38 834
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.25%36 487
TESCO19.43%32 044
AHOLD DELHAIZE14.51%30 775
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD4.03%27 559
